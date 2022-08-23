Fans have already been waiting for years for the upcoming "The Elders Scrolls VI." What's exciting is that the game is definitely in the works, but Bethesda has not yet given hints as to when it will be released. Here is what we know so far about the next instalment of the hugely popular franchise.

'The Elder Scrolls 6' release date speculations

Unfortunately, gamers might have to do a bit more waiting as Bethesda won't likely release "The Elder Scrolls 6" anytime soon. At the moment, the developer is focusing its attention on "Starfield," which is set to launch in 2023 after its delay, according to Tom's Guide.

This means that "The Elder Scrolls 6" release might possibly happen in 2024 at the earliest or a year after the launch of "Starfield." In June 2022, one of the game's designers Todd Howard, described the title as being in "pre-production," which could mean that it still needs a couple of years of hard work before it's ready for release.

'The Elder Scrolls VI' Location

Bethesda has not officially revealed which specific part of the mythical continent of Tamriel the upcoming game would take place. However, Todd Howard teased that clues to the game's setting exist and that "hints at where it's set" are in the "Elder Scrolls 6" teaser.

The brief trailer shows a rocky landscape with mountains and the sea in the distance. Based on the mountains, there are speculations that the game's location might be in High Rock, home of the Bretons, or in Hammerfell, home to the warrior-like Redguards.

However, fans haven't deduced anything definite from the trailer alone that any location of the continent is possible at the moment. In addition, Hammerfell and High Rock have already been covered by earlier games, so it's also possible that the upcoming title might be located elsewhere.

'The Elder Scrolls 6' might not be available on some platforms

While Skyrim is a multi-platform game, "The Elder Scrolls 6" might only be limited to Windows 10 PCs and Xbox consoles, following in the footsteps of "Starfield." This was already hinted at by Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

"It's not about punishing any other platform like I fundamentally believe all of the platforms can continue to grow," Spencer told GQ in an interview. "But in order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have. And that would be true when I think about Elder Scrolls VI. That would be true when I think about any of our franchises."