Elizabeth Hurley is 'saddened beyond belief' over the death of her ex-boyfriend Steve Bing, and despite their differences in the past, the actress remembers him for being a kind man.

Steve Bing, a Hollywood mogul and a political donor known for his philanthropic work and writing movies such as "Kangaroo Jack," passed away at the age of 55 on Monday. He was found at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California.

Elizabeth Hurley, who shares 18-year-old son Damian with Steve Bing, took to Instagram to write a heartfelt tribute for the film producer. Alongside a series of lovely pictures of herself and Bing, the 55-year-old wrote: "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end."

Bing was in a relationship with the "Gossip Girl" actress but refuted her claims when she said he had fathered her son Damian. However, a DNA test in 2002 proved that Hurley was telling the truth. The duo was also involved in a legal dispute after a trustee from Bing's estate filed court papers seeking to exclude Damian from the trust of his grandfather Dr. Peter Bing.

The papers also sought to exclude Kira Bonder, Steve's daughter whom he shared with former professional tennis player Lisa Bonder. The case ended in July last year with a judgement that decided that both Damian and Kira are entitled to a sizable fortune from the trust.

Recalling these differences, Hurley wrote in her post: "Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

The actress also said that she and Bing had "become close again," and last spoke on their son's 18th birthday in April. "This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages," she concluded.

Meanwhile, their son Damian also took to Instagram to pay a tribute to his late father, and wrote: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

