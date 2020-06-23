Steve Bing, a Hollywood mogul and a political donor known for his philanthropic work and writing movies such as "Kangaroo Jack," has passed away at the age of 55.

Steve Bing was found dead at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California. Authorities have launched an investigation into the death of the wealthy financier, reports Deadline.

Meanwhile, A Los Angeles County Coroner spokesperson told People magazine that a man was pronounced dead at the aforementioned scene at 1:10 pm on Monday in a reported suicide, although a final determination for a cause of death and identification of the deceased is pending.

Bing was the chairman and founder of Shangri-La Entertainment, an organisation with interests in property, construction, entertainment, and music, and had pledged a $30 million legacy gift to the Motion Picture & Television Fund as well. In April 2012, Bing committed to join the Giving Pledge, set up by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, willingly donating the majority of his wealth to the charity.

While his mother Helen was a nurse and his father Peter Bing a doctor in public health, Bing inherited an estimated $600 million at the age of 18 from his grandfather, Leo S. Bing, a real estate developer who had made his fortune in New York in the 1920s.

The philanthropist has served as a film producer in a number of movies including "Get Carter," "Every Breath." He was also a financier on Tom Hanks's "The Polar Express," Martin Scorsese's Rolling Stone concert film "Shine a Light," and 2007 film "Beowulf."

His personal life had witnessed its fair share of controversies, and he attracted attention for being involved in high-profile lawsuits. Though he never got married, he was in a relationship with "Gossip Girl" actress Elizabeth Hurley, who later revealed Bing had fathered her son Damien. Though Bing denied her claims at the time, a DNA test in 2002 proved that Hurley was telling the truth.

Bing was also the father of Kira Bonder, whom he shared with former professional tennis player Lisa Bonder. In a judgement in July last year, it was decided that both Damian and Kira are entitled to a sizable fortune from the trust of their grandfather Dr. Peter Bing, after a trustee from Bing's estate filed court papers seeking to exclude them from the property.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.