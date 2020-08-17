A former camera assistant on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" brings to light more about the work environment on the sets of the fan-favourite daytime show. The former employee who chose to remain anonymous compared the atmosphere of the show to the film "The Devil Wears Prada."

The ex-employee of the show appeared on an Australian roadshow by Stav Abby & Matt for a tell-all interview. During the interview, the unnamed employee reveals the "truth about her onset behaviour."

The ex-staffer has reportedly worked for a little over a year and her experience reminded her of Meryl Streep's 2006 film "Devil Wears Prada." The movie based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name tells the story of a relationship between a junior personal assistant and her difficult boss, who is the editor-in-chief of the most prestigious magazine.

"I worked there for a little over a year," the former cameraman of the "Ellen DeGeneres" show said during the interview as quoted by Daily Mail. "At the show, there is a culture of competition. You are constantly reminded that the show is this behemoth, and it will be there with or without you."

Speaking of the show host DeGeneres, the ex-staffer reveals that she had never even met her. DeGeneres, who has won 30 Emmys and 20 People's Choice Awards, has apparently no clue about her staff and what's happening on her show.

"When Ellen enters the room, you and your entire crew need to leave," the interviewee said. "Sometimes her bodyguards come forward first and you kind of see them and you know to leave and that's it."

"Ellen has no idea who most of the staff are," she added. "She really has no idea who we are."

In July, several former employees came forward alleging the award-winning NBC talk show of fostering a "toxic environment." The reports were revealed through Buzzfeed article where they claimed to have "faced racism, fear, and intimidation." Meanwhile, several celebrities including Katy Perry, talk show host's wife Portia de Rossi, and Ashton Kutcher have stepped up in defense of DeGeneres.

Recently, comedian Kevin Hart spoke out in support of friend DeGeneres. In a statement on his Instagram, Hart called her "one of the dopest people on the f–king planet." The pair were recently spotted together having lunch at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California.