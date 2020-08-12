As the controversy surrounding "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" continues to make headlines, the in-house DJ of the show has opened up about his experience on the set of the talk show. He is among many celebrities who have shown support to the award-winning show host Ellen DeGeneres amid the allegation of "toxicity" behind-the-scenes.

Boss, who joined the show as DJ in 2014, appears to have spoken in defence of Ellen DeGeneres. He has also featured as the sidekick to the show host in "Ellen's Game of Games."

Speaking with Us Weekly, Boss clarified "there's been love" on the sets. He said that the show's current situation refrains him from speaking much "legally," but from his viewpoint and "countless others" he assures things have been positive.

"We can't speak too much legally about it, but I'll say this, there's been love," said the dancer who was a runner-up on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008. "Obviously there's some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there's been, love. I'll just leave it at that until there's a time where we can address more publicly. There's been love and there'll will continue to be love."

He goes on to say that he is slightly anxious to return to work after months of lockdown and lots of time with family.

"All this time at home, being able to be with the kids and the family and all that, it's just like you know the day when they're like, 'OK, everything's done everybody go back to work,' I think everybody's going to have a little bit of separation anxiety," he added.

His comments come days after former "Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ Tony Okungbowa expressed his viewpoint about the show's working environment. His views appear to be totally opposite to what Boss stands by.

In a statement on his Instagram account, Okungbowa confirmed experiencing "toxicity" on the sets. "While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward," Okungbowa wrote.

The former DJ served on the show as on-air talent from the year 2003 to 2006.

The controversy surrounding the Emmy award-winning show sparked last month when Buzzfeed reported accounts of former employees alleging the show and the show host fostering unhealthy work culture where they have "faced racism, fear, and intimidation."