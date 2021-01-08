Ellen DeGeneres is heading back to her studio to film the rest of Season 18 of her talk show on Monday, Jan. 11.

The "Finding Dory" star will resume production of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" show at the Warner Bros. lot albeit without an audience. This is contrary to the past episodes in season 18, which slowly reintroduced the studio audience.

However, given the surge in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County, the show has to adapt to many changes to make sure everyone's health and safety remain the priority amid the pandemic. For one, there will be a reduction in the number of employees required to work in person at the offices at any given time.

According to Variety, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" intends to "go back to the studio with a skeleton staff and crew." The show also ensured that "all of its crew members will be paid during the modified production schedule."

The daytime show was initially scheduled to resume production on Jan. 4 following its holiday hiatus. But Warner Bros. Television scrapped that plan as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, pushing hospitals in Southern California to their breaking point. This week's record alone shows that 2.5 million people tested positive for the virus in California.

"Due to the current surge, we have decided that we will not do any shows next week and instead work from home," producers wrote in a memo sent to employees on Dec. 31, adding that "all staff and crew will be paid for the week."

The memo also advised staff of a COVID-19 testing schedule being organised for this week. A representative for the show likewise confirmed the rescheduling and said, "because of the surge in L.A., the show is taking an additional week off for the safety of crew and staff."

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has only been airing reruns since Dec. 10, when the comedian announced that she tested positive for the virus. The 62-year old did not go into detail about her symptoms but complained about severe back pains in a video posted on social media. The show then had to go on an early holiday leave given her COVID-19 diagnosis.