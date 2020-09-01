Andy Lassner, one of the executive producers of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," admitted on a social media post on Sunday that the past months have not been easy.

Lassner shared an Instagram video where he greeted his fans and told them he misses them. He also briefly talked about the allegations of a toxic work environment on the set of the show.

"Oh look who it is. If it isn't Andy Lassner. Well yes, it is. Your eyes do not deceive you," he opened his video before he continued.

"I'm back! I've been away for a little bit. Dealin' with the, ya know, some stuff. You may have read about it, Lassner said, and revealed that it "has been a couple of rough months."

"But it's when we go through these things that I guess we learn the most about ourselves and maybe even some growth," he added.

"But to tell you that it hasn't been rough would be a lie and I've always been honest with you and so, it's been rough. But I'm back. I have been walking. I will now be walking for you guys again because I mean let's face it. What is life like when you're not slow walking with Andy," he continued.

"Anyway, I love you guys. I miss you and I'll talk to you soon," Lassner ended his video.

The clip comes after "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" parted ways with fellow executive producers Kevin Leman, Ed Glavin, and Jonathan Norman. The trio became the subjects of the complaints from former employees who claimed to have experienced bullying, racism, sexual harassment, and power tripping, among others, on the set of the popular show.

Their exit comes after WarnerMedia conducted an investigation into these complaints. The show then had to make drastic changes given their absence and promoted resident DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss to co-executive producer.

DeGeneres herself had an emotional meeting with the staff where she addressed the complaints of toxicity in the workplace. She expressed her intention to "come back strong" and make some changes for Season 18 of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."