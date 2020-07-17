"The Ellen Show" executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner respond to complaints about toxic work culture and accusations of "microaggressions" on the show.

In a statement sent to E! News, the execs expressed their sadness upon hearing such complaints. They said that they take the claims "very seriously" and gave their apologies.

"We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It's not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us," reads the statement.

"For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better," the statement concluded.

The executive producers responded to complaints from one current and 10 former employees of "The Ellen Show." In a piece published by Buzzfeed News, employees complained of being fired after taking a medical or bereavement leave. Others were told not to speak to Ellen DeGeneres when she was around the office. One former employee claimed that the show host is not the problem but the three executive producers who "make the culture and are putting out this feeling of bullying and being mean."

"They feel that everybody who works at 'The Ellen Show' is lucky to work there: 'So if you have a problem, you should leave because we'll hire someone else because everybody wants to work here,'" the employee told the publication.

Meanwhile, a black woman claimed that she experienced "microaggressions" and received racist comments. She was also "reprimanded" by Glavin when she asked for a raise. She suggested that execs undergo diversity and inclusion training.

"I feel like I'm not alone in this. We all feel this. We've been feeling this way, but I've been too afraid to say anything because everyone knows what happens when you say something as a black person. You're blacklisted," she shared.

Another ex-employee said the show's "be kind" motto and the giving away of money is "all for show." Most of the former employees do not blame DeGeneres but suggested that "she really needs to take more responsibility" for the workplace environment because it is her name on the line. She needs to be more involved to see what is going on at the office and not just rely on the producers' word.