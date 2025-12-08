Social media star Sofia Richie and her music executive husband, Elliot Grainge, are facing renewed, unconfirmed allegations of infidelity. The couple, who are currently expecting their second child, find themselves at the centre of speculation just months after publicly dismissing a previous round of similar rumours.

The re-emergence of these claims, which first surfaced when they started dating, has ignited widespread online discussion. The new allegations follow a familiar pattern, but like those before them, they remain entirely unsubstantiated by any credible evidence.

Fresh Allegations Surface Online

The latest speculation began with an anonymous post that explicitly named the music mogul as the subject of the infidelity rumours. The post alleges that 'The young record label owner is cheating on his wife again.' A TikTok creator later identified the couple as the subjects of the post, also alleging that the pregnant model is aware of her husband's infidelity.

The repetitive nature of the alleged cheating is emphasised, suggesting a continuous pattern. These allegations are particularly damaging as Richie and Grainge are expecting a new addition to their family, a time when public scrutiny is already heightened.

A History of Unverified Rumours

Richie and Grainge have long been the subject of anonymous online posts questioning the state of their relationship. The infidelity rumours started circulating even before they tied the knot in the South of France in April 2023.

On one online forum, a user noted, 'there's been rumors abt him cheating on her for a while, even before they got married.' Richie herself reportedly commented on a previous TikTok video to clarify that a similar rumour was not true. The narrative has been consistent, with one post in 2024 alleging, 'This nepo baby turned nepo wife is being cheated on by her husband with a barely legal singer.'

'I guess it bothered her enough to say something,' the Reddit user wrote.

'The celebrity nepo baby made fun of the Coldplay cheating thing, but she knows she gets cheated on all the time by her husband,' the blind item read and many claimed it was referring to Richie and Grainge.

Sofia and Elliot's Reaction to Cheating Rumours

While many celebrities ignore such gossip, Richie and Grainge tried a modern tactic. They laughed it off. In a lighthearted video posted in June, Grainge read the allegations aloud while Richie giggled in the background, treating the gossip as too absurd to be taken seriously.

It was a clear break from the usual celebrity playbook of silence or legal threats. But the strategy failed. The same rumours came back just months later, proving a harsh lesson: once a story takes root in social media algorithms, it becomes a rumour that simply won't die, no matter how many times it's denied.

Despite their efforts, the claims have remained entirely unverified. No primary source has come forward, and no credible evidence has ever been presented to support the allegations, leaving the story firmly in the realm of pure speculation.