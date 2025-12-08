It's the most extraordinary chart comeback of the year, yet pop powerhouse Ariana Grande hasn't released a new solo studio album in 2025. Instead, her stellar return to the Billboard charts is being fuelled entirely by her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked. This performance-driven success is proving that the 'Thank U, Next' singer's formidable talents extend far beyond the recording booth, generating millions of views and streams in the process.

With the sequel, Wicked: For Good, having just hit its promotional peak, Grande's star power has translated into major musical metrics. The accompanying soundtrack has propelled her onto the coveted Hot 100 tally with two brand new entries, simultaneously pushing her perilously close to a truly historic career milestone on the US charts.

This marks an astonishing development, as a movie soundtrack—not a standalone pop record—has now defined her professional narrative for the latter half of the year.

The first soundtrack's enduring success, having already surpassed the one billion stream mark earlier this year, solidified it as one of the most successful movie soundtracks of the decade, a feat the new album looks set to emulate.

Ariana Grande's Triumphant Return to The Hot 100

Wicked: For Good has delivered significant streaming and sales figures since its debut, but it's the album's two most potent tracks that have broken through to the official Hot 100 ranking. Grande now claims a trio of hits on the chart this week. Two are directly tied to the musical, marking their debut, while the third is her perennial seasonal smash.

The highest debut, 'For Good,' sees Grande duet with her co-star, Tony- and Oscar-winner Cynthia Erivo. The powerful track landed at No. 43 among the most consumed songs in the US this week. Though narrowly missing out on the top 40, this position immediately confirms the song as one of the most popular cuts from the entire project, standing out from the album's other tracks.

The second entry, 'The Girl in the Bubble,' which is one of two songs specifically composed for Wicked: For Good that didn't feature in the original stage production, launches at No. 100—the final spot on the prestigious ranking. Its presence solidifies the broader soundtrack's momentum as the film continues its box-office run.

But the success of 'For Good' is not limited to a single ranking. It has proven to be a multi-chart phenomenon for the artist. It opened at an impressive No. 3 on the Digital Song Sales tally, earning Grande her thirty-second career top 10 bestseller after selling a little over 5,100 copies in its first tracking week, according to Luminate.

The same collaboration also entered the Streaming Songs chart, beginning its run inside the top 40 at No. 35. On the global stage, 'For Good' flew to No. 41 on the Billboard Global 200 and started at No. 82 on the Global Excl. U.S. tally, further underscoring its impressive international performance.

The Major Chart Milestone Ariana Grande Is Racing Towards

As 'For Good' and 'The Girl in the Bubble' debut, Ariana Grande is now just two hits shy of charting history. Throughout her more than a decade-long career as one of the planet's premier pop and R&B superstars, the Grammy winner has accumulated a staggering 98 hits on the highly competitive songs tally in America.

Joining the exclusive club of artists who have scored triple-digit Hot 100 wins is now a certainty, and given the sustained interest in Wicked, it might not be long before she achieves the feat.

This renewed chart activity arrives during a major awards season for the artist. Her critically acclaimed portrayal of Glinda in the first Wicked film earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination from the Golden Globes, a significant recognition that further underscores her return to acting.

Grande publicly expressed her gratitude for the nomination, as well as the phenomenal public response to the film and its musical accompaniment.

Beyond the Oz-themed success, Grande has another enduring hit climbing the ranking: her seasonal smash 'Santa Tell Me.' The 2014 track has returned to the Hot 100 as Americans once again embrace the festive spirit, advancing from No. 19 to No. 13 this week.

The modern holiday classic continues its annual ascent as one of the most-streamed Christmas songs in the U.S. and globally, having previously peaked at a career-high of No. 5 on the Hot 100.

Grande's return to the charts is all the more impressive when considering how many other Wicked tracks narrowly missed the main chart. Several other songs from Wicked: For Good debuted on the Bubbling Under Hot 100—a chart ranking the 25 most-consumed songs that fail to reach the main roster.

These include 'Thank Goodness / I Couldn't Be Happier' with Michelle Yeoh at No. 4, 'Everyday More Wicked' with Erivo and Yeoh at No. 15, and 'Wonderful,' a collaboration between Grande, Erivo, and Jeff Goldblum, which begins at No. 18.

Grande initially began her career on Broadway in the musical 13 back in 2008 before she transitioned into becoming one of the defining voices of modern pop. Her involvement in Wicked has effectively reintroduced her to the charts in a way typically reserved for a major album cycle, reaffirming her dual appeal as both an actress and a top recording artist as the year concludes.