Elon Musk faces new accusations involving an influencer who claims he made a startling proposition and then reacted angrily to her refusal. The widely circulating story adds another layer to the public's perception of the tech billionaire's private interactions.

According to a recent report, Elon Musk suggested to right-wing influencer Tiffany Fong that he'd get her pregnant, and when she rejected him, he responded by hurting her X earnings.

The 53-year-old billionaire has been known for 'wanting' to father many children, giving women he considers intelligent the option to have his babies discreetly for hefty sums.

How Tiffany Fong Became Known

As per a shocking Wall Street Journal report, Fong, known for covering Sam Bankman-Fried's collapse, was among the women Musk contacted on X. Sources indicate that Musk began interacting with the 30-year-old's posts last summer.

i’m pregnant !!! 🙏 — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) April 1, 2025

wow according to the internet, i’m “pregnant.” congrats to me this is huge news !!! — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) February 16, 2025

The Tesla owner then followed Fong as her support for Donald Trump intensified. This follow from Musk, whose £280.15 billion ($370 billion) wealth makes him the richest person on the planet, dramatically increasing the exposure of Fong's profile.

Earlier this year, Fong created a buzz on X when she revealed the substantial income she was generating through the platform's ad-sharing initiative, at times reaching £15900.36 ($21,000) within a fortnight.

Influencer Claims Musk Wanted Her To Bear His Child

At the peak of her X earnings, Musk reportedly sent her a private message inquiring about her interest in bearing his child, despite their lack of an in-person meeting, according to WSJ sources. Fong turned down the proposition and then told Ashley St Clair, a fellow right-wing influencer, about it. St Clair claims she had Musk's son last year.

After finding out Fong had revealed his offer to St Clair, Musk rebuked her for not maintaining secrecy and stopped following her, causing her X engagement and income to decrease. In an interview with DailyMail.com in February, Fong dismissed circulating rumours that she was expecting Musk's baby, while X users speculated on her substantial ad-share income.

St. Clair's Account Of Musk's Paternity And Silence Offer

The same Wall Street Journal report detailed St Clair's claim that Musk proposed £11.36 million ($15 million) in exchange for her silence following the birth of his son last year. The report further disclosed that a paternity test identified Musk as '99.9999%' likely to be the father, even though he doubts the paternity.

Musk publicly rebuked the WSJ on Tuesday, stating that the gossip site TMZ was a more credible source. 'TMZ >> WSJ,' he wrote.

According to St. Clair, Musk, who acknowledged providing her with at least £1.89 million ($2.5 million) as of March, proposed £11.36 million ($15 million) upfront and £75707.50 ($100,000) each month for her not to publicly reveal his fatherhood until their child reaches 21.

Ashley St Clair declined to sign a confidentiality agreement worth over $40m because there was something she wanted even more than the money: For everyone to know it was Elon’s baby. — MILO (@Nero) April 16, 2025

According to Jared Birchall, Musk's close aide, this offer was consistent with agreements Musk had reached with the mothers of his other children, including Grimes and Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis.

Life In Musk's 'Kid Legion': St. Clair's Perspective

Their initial contact occurred on social media in the spring of 2023. Subsequently, Musk invited St. Clair, an operations manager at the conservative humour website The Babylon Bee, to the X offices in San Francisco.

Later, he flew her to Rhode Island on his private jet to see one of his children at school. Musk often discussed having children with St. Clair, even suggesting she 'pick a name' after their first sexual encounter.

While on a New Year's trip approaching 2024, St. Clair disclosed that she was ovulating. Musk then asked, 'What are we waiting for?' St. Clair reported that Romulus was conceived soon after. According to St. Clair, Musk also tried to convince her to move to an Austin 'compound' to live close to him and his 'kid legion.'

Musk allegedly wanted to establish several homes in a single community for all the women and children. While the tycoon has 14 children, sources close to him suggest the actual count is significantly larger.