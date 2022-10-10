Tesla founder Elon Musk may be an overachiever, but there are things that even he does not have control over.

Musk, who has fathered ten children with different partners over the years, does not share a great relationship with all of his kids.

In a recent interview with The Financial Times, he blamed the "neo-Marxist" mentality at elite schools for a sour relationship with his transgender teen daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson. Musk did not give any names of the schools he was referring to.

"It's full-on communism . . . and a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the publication. However, he hoped that things may change in future for the two of them and they may develop a better relationship.

"It [the relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others [children]. Can't win them all," he added.

In June this year, Wilson, who was born Xavier Alexander Musk, decided to cut off all ties with Musk and announced her decision to change her gender and famous surname.

"Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," Wilson wrote in court papers filed in Los Angeles County.

Wilson, 18, is one of five surviving children Musk had with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. Musk was married to Justine between 2000 and 2008.

The couple had twins Griffin and Xavier Musk ( now Vivian Jenna Wilson) in 2004 and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk in 2006. Their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, died from sudden infant death syndrome soon after birth.

It is not clear what led to the strained relationship between Musk and Wilson. But he has been critical of the sensitivity surrounding pronouns for nonbinary and trans people in his past tweets.

"I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an (a)esthetic nightmare," he once tweeted. "Pronouns suck," he wrote in another tweet.

The billionaire, who has nine living children, also frequently tweets about "population collapse," urging his fellow earthlings to reproduce more children. He believes that "a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."