Nicole Shanahan, the estranged wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, shut down Elon Musk affair rumours. Earlier this week, it was reported that the Tesla founder slept with his pal's wife, which served as a catalyst for their divorce.

On Tuesday, the lawyer of Nicole Shanahan told Daily Mail that she absolutely shuts down the allegations. He said, "Make no mistake, any suggestion that Nicole had an affair with Elon Musk is not only an outright lie but also defamatory."

Despite this, Wall Street Journal reportedly continued to stand firm by its reporting. The publication told PerezHilton.com, "We are confident in our sourcing, and we stand by our reporting."

WSJ published an article Sunday claiming that Shanahan and Musk supposedly hooked up while at Art Basel, a high-end art festival, in Miami last December. Brin filed for divorce in January, citing irreconcilable differences for the breakup.

Elon Musk was quick to deny the Nicole Shanahan affair speculation. The 51-year-old business magnate even released a photo he supposedly took at a party with the Google exec over the weekend, hoping it would debunk claims that the alleged affair cost them their friendship.

The SpaceX founder, in one tweet, slammed the report saying, "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

Just a few minutes after the tweet, Musk called the report a "character assassination" full of "nothing-burgers." The billionaire alleged, "I work crazy hours, so there just isn't much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!"

Elon Musk even accused Wall Street Journal of conducting "hit pieces" against him. In a response to one Twitter user, he stated, "WSJ has run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I've lost count! It's embarrassing for them, frankly."

In another tweet, Musk said, "WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub tabloid. WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay."

WSJ claimed that Musk and Brin had not spoken much since the scandal, even after The Boring Company founder begged for forgiveness. The publication furthered that Brin has asked his staff to sell all his interests in Musk's businesses.

Earlier this month, Nicole Shanahan discussed her divorce from Sergey Brin with "Puck," where she insisted that she was doing everything to keep the break-up amicable for their 4-year-old daughter. She said, "I hope for Sergey and I to move forward with dignity, honesty and harmony for the sake of our child. And we are both working towards that."

Sergey Brin has yet to make a public statement about the alleged Elon Musk and Nicole Shanahan affair.