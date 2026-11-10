Tesla says Cybertruck orders now exceed its production rate, even as it prepares to close the pickup's manufacturing line and return deposits to some customers who may not receive their vehicles.

The announcement comes as US sales have fallen sharply. Tesla sold 48 per cent fewer Cybertrucks in 2025 than in 2024, leaving a clear question over whether orders have recently surged or the company is working through a backlog it has not quantified.

hey @grok, how did this happen? lol



Demand for Cybertruck is so high Tesla is refunding deposits because it can’t build them all in the next 8 months… after selling ~39k in 2024, ~20k in 2025, and only ~11.5k so far this year?



The line was built for 250k a year. wtf?



What am… https://t.co/0ESGf0UlJy pic.twitter.com/NvqKef0SY6 — JeebsTX 🇺🇸 (@JeebsTX) November 10, 2026

Musk's Announcement Leaves Cybertruck Buyers Facing Refunds

In a 9 November post on X, Elon Musk wrote: 'The Cybertruck order rate far exceeds our production rate.'

He said Tesla would try to build as many vehicles as possible before closing the production line in about eight months, but would have to return deposits to many customers. The company also plans to add another production shift to clear outstanding orders before winding down manufacturing at Gigafactory Texas, around June or July 2027.

The possible refunds are significant for customers, but their scale is not yet clear. Yahoo Finance reported that Cybertruck deposits are $1,000 (£744) each. Tesla has not said how many customers may be affected or the total value of any refunds.

Tesla's website listed estimated delivery dates of January to March 2027 for the Premium All-Wheel Drive and Cyberbeast models. Those estimates suggest some customers could be waiting close to the expected end of production, though Tesla has not specified which orders it will be able to fulfil.

Tesla's 48% Sales Collapse Raises Questions About Demand

The claim of strong incoming orders contrasts with the Cybertruck's recent sales performance. Kelley Blue Book figures reported by Reuters show Tesla sold 20,237 Cybertrucks in the US in 2025, down from 38,965 in 2024.

The 48 per cent fall marks a substantial gap between sales and Musk's earlier ambition for the vehicle. He previously projected that the Cybertruck could eventually sell 250,000 units a year. Musk has also cited more than one million reservations, but those early expressions of interest did not translate into comparable sales.

The decline continued into 2026. Reuters reported on 10 November that estimated US sales had fallen 28 per cent year on year through September, to about 11,600, citing Motor Intelligence.

Tesla has not published a current order total, the number of outstanding reservations or the number of buyers who have paid deposits. A backlog may have grown after the shutdown announcement, but without those figures it is not possible to tell how much of the reported demand represents new orders, existing reservations or customers likely to take delivery.

Why Musk Is Choosing Cybercab Over Cybertruck

Musk has rejected suggestions that the shutdown is due to the Cybertruck being unprofitable. Instead, he has said its manufacturing complexity makes it more valuable to redirect factory resources towards the Cybercab, Tesla's autonomous two-seat robotaxi.

The decision puts an existing pickup with customers awaiting delivery alongside a robotaxi that is not yet commercially available. Reuters has reported that Cybercab production remains at an early stage. Tesla has not provided details of how factory resources will be divided between the two vehicles during the wind-down.

The end of production may also prompt interest from Cybertruck enthusiasts, given the vehicle's stainless-steel design and limited production run. However, rarity alone does not establish that a vehicle will gain value, and no future resale price can be inferred from the shutdown announcement.

Tesla now has about eight months, on Musk's timeline, to fulfil outstanding orders before production ends. The company has yet to disclose the size of its backlog or how many deposits it expects to return. For customers, the central question is whether their order will be built before the line closes, or whether they will receive their money back.