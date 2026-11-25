Buying a car in Britain could soon become as simple as browsing an online shopping website, with Amazon preparing to introduce a service that lets customers explore vehicles and reserve them through its platform. The company has announced that Amazon Autos will launch in the UK in early 2027, marking its first expansion outside the United States.

The service is expected to allow shoppers to browse cars available from local dealerships, compare upfront prices, request an instant valuation for their existing vehicle and reserve a model online. Rather than completing the entire purchase through Amazon, customers will be connected with a participating dealer to finalise the transaction.

The announcement has already attracted attention on X, where users responded with jokes about Prime delivery, same-day car shipping and the prospect of having a new vehicle arrive at their doorstep. Others questioned which manufacturers would be included and whether the service would offer the familiar convenience associated with Amazon's other products.

JUST IN: Amazon to start selling cars in the UK early 2027 — Kalshi (@Kalshi) November 25, 2026

Hyundai Becomes Amazon Autos' First UK Launch Partner

Amazon confirmed that Hyundai will be the first car manufacturer to join the UK service when it launches in early 2027. The partnership will give customers access to a selection of the South Korean brand's electric, hybrid and petrol-powered vehicles through Amazon.co.uk.

The announced line-up will include models from Hyundai's IONIQ range, including the IONIQ 3 and IONIQ 5, as well as the i20 and KONA. This is intended to give shoppers a choice of vehicle types and powertrains while allowing them to compare available cars in one place.

Amazon said additional manufacturers and dealership partners would be announced before the service becomes available. Its UK launch follows the introduction of Amazon Autos in the US in December 2024.

According to the company, the American service has expanded from 48 cities to more than 150 and offers vehicles from 35 brands. The UK expansion will build on that experience, with the platform adapted to the way British customers research and purchase cars.

Fan Jin, global leader of Amazon Autos, said the company had seen a positive response in the US to a simpler car-buying process and wanted to bring similar convenience, transparency and choice to British customers.

Matt Nuffort, director of Amazon Autos International, added that the service had been developed with UK dealerships. He said the aim was to help customers view available vehicles, understand pricing, reserve a car and connect with a dealer to complete the purchase.

'Prime Same-Day Delivery for a Car': Netizens React

The announcement prompted a series of humorous responses on X after Kalshi shared the news that Amazon would begin selling cars in Britain in early 2027.

Some users immediately imagined how the company's delivery system might work for vehicles. One commenter joked about the possibility of ordering a car and having it arrive the following day, while another suggested that Prime's same-day delivery for cars would be remarkable.

Others played on Amazon's familiar delivery experience. One user joked that a car might simply be left with a neighbour, while another asked whether customers would receive free Prime delivery. A separate commenter wondered whether the service would include a 30-day return policy.

The discussion also turned towards the vehicles themselves. One user asked which car brands would be available, while another joked about whether Amazon would eventually offer autonomous cars. The launch also inspired a cartoon shared in the replies, depicting a car-shaped Amazon parcel being delivered to a customer's driveway.

Despite the jokes, the announcement represents a significant expansion of Amazon's online retail offering. The company is not replacing dealerships with a completely online purchasing process; instead, it is creating another route for customers to discover and reserve vehicles before completing their purchase with a local seller.

With Hyundai confirmed as its first UK partner and more brands expected to follow, British motorists will have to wait until early 2027 to see how Amazon Autos changes the way they shop for their next car.