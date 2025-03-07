Elon Musk's growing involvement in Donald Trump's administration is drawing intense scrutiny, with new revelations about his government-issued email address fuelling concerns over his influence in federal decision-making.

Despite Musk previously insisting that his role is purely advisory, watchdog groups and critics argue that his presence in government operations—particularly through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—extends far beyond mere consultation.

Musk's Government Email Address Revealed

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request has uncovered Musk's official government email address: erm71@who.eop.gov. The format, notably using initials and birth year instead of the standard first-and-last-name convention, raises questions about the secrecy surrounding Musk's role, per reports from The Intercept.

Further suspicions were raised when @TheOnlyEsta, a social media user, leaked an image listing Musk as an employee within DOGE, confirming his affiliation. Neither Musk nor White House officials have addressed the legitimacy of the leaked email, nor have they clarified the extent of Musk's duties.

Watchdogs Investigate Musk's Role in Government Closures

Watchdog groups are increasing pressure on DOGE, particularly regarding its role in targeting and shutting down federal agencies. FOIA requests have been filed seeking Musk's email communications with senior officials from agencies affected by DOGE's restructuring efforts, including the Social Security Administration, the Department of Education, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, per reports from CNN.

Chioma Chukwu, interim executive director of American Oversight, has voiced strong concerns, stating: 'You have to look at what DOGE is doing. There are blatant inconsistencies between its actions and what the administration claims it stands for.' She further asserted that DOGE is 'wielding influence over federal agencies, undermining the government's narrative that it merely advises the president. It is not. It is the key tool being used to dismantle the federal workforce.'

Legal Challenges Mount Against DOGE

Several legal challenges have been launched in response to DOGE's operations. Donald Sherman, chief counsel at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), has filed two lawsuits seeking further transparency, arguing: 'The government has provided shifting and conflicting answers about Musk's role, DOGE's purpose, and the legal authority under which it operates.'

A separate lawsuit filed by the Project on Government Oversight (POGO) in February 2025 seeks to establish DOGE as a federal agency subject to FOIA regulations, citing its self-contained structure and substantial independent authority. Sherman added: 'Despite promising maximal transparency, DOGE has actively taken steps to shield its operations from public and congressional oversight.'

Musk's Influence Draws Global Backlash

Musk's deepening ties with the Trump administration have triggered backlash beyond the United States. The British Royal Society, where Musk is a fellow, is debating whether to expel him over his involvement in Trump's controversial government policies, including the cutting of US research funding, per reports from The Guardian.

A spokesperson for the Royal Society stated: 'The society is reviewing actions that could reaffirm its commitment to scientific integrity and counter ideologically motivated attacks on research and innovation.'

Tesla's Stock Plunge and Trump's Response

Musk's controversial government entanglement has had severe financial consequences. Tesla's stock has plummeted by 5.6% in a single day, with the company losing 45% of its value since December 2024, wiping out 96% of post-election gains, according to CNN.

Faced with growing dissent, Trump's administration is attempting to distance Musk from direct decision-making authority. A Politico report revealed that Trump recently assured senior officials that Musk can only make recommendations to federal agencies and has no unilateral control over staffing or policy decisions, though Musk was present in discussions, per reports from Politico.

Will Musk's Government Influence Be Curtailed?

With Musk juggling his responsibilities at Tesla, SpaceX, X (formerly Twitter), and his advisory role in DOGE, critics argue that his unchecked influence is unsustainable. As legal battles intensify and watchdog groups push for greater transparency, pressure is mounting for the Trump administration to impose limits on Musk's involvement.

Whether the White House will take further action remains to be seen, but as scrutiny grows, so too does the possibility that Musk's role in the US government could soon face major restrictions.