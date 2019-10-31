Daenerys Targaryen might have set the King's Landing on fire, but she did not leave a modern-day coffee cup on the table at Winterfell. Months after accusation of owning the coffee cup by former co-star Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke has exposed the real culprit, and it's not who you think.

The one mystery that could not be solved even after the "Game of Thrones" finale was the mystery of a modern-day coffee cup lying on Starks' table at Winterfell that ended up in one shot on the season's fourth episode, "The Last of the Starks". Even the HBO could not solve it until the culprit revealed himself to Emilia Clarke at a party.

And the culprit is Conleth Hill, who portrayed spymaster Lord Varys on the fantasy show, reports Entertainment Tonight.

"So here's the truth. We had a party before the Emmys, and Conleth, who plays Varys - who was sitting next to me in that scene - he pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine,'" the 33-year-old revealed to Jimmy Fallon at "The Tonight Show" on Wednesday, where she was promoting her upcoming film "Last Christmas".

"It was his! It was Conleth's coffee cup! He said so. He said, 'I think it was, I am sorry, darling. I didn't want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you,' and I was like, 'What!?!'" Clarke added.

The revelation came after Fallon recalled a conversation he had with Sophie Turner on the show. The host had accused Sofie Turner of being the owner of the cup owing to a picture on her Instagram account that shows her holding the cup. However, Turner who played Sansa Stark on the show denied the claim and alleged the cup belonged to Clarke, as it was placed before her in the scene.

"We all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything. So I'm gonna just go with, I mean look who it's placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She's the culprit," Turner told Fallon in May.

HBO had digitally removed the coffee cup from the scene, but only after it became a meme on the internet.