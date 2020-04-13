Emilia Jones talks about that cliffhanger in Season 1 and about the storylines she wants "Locke & Key" Season 2 to explore including Kinsey's fear and the magical keys.

Jones, who plays Kinsey Locke, admitted that she has no idea what Season 2 will tell in terms of storyline. However, she has a few things that she wants to see happen. First, she wants to see how Kinsey (or the Locke siblings and the Savini Squad) will realise that they pushed Ellie and not Dodge through the Omega door at the end of Season 1.

"I have no idea what Season 2 is gonna hold. Kinsey is gonna have to figure out that they've thrown Ellie through the Omega door, and that she's facing a demon," Jones told Collider, referring to Eden (Hallea Jones) becoming a demon after she got hit with the blue light that came out of the Omega Door.

In Season 1, Kinsey turned from a fearful teenager to a fearless woman who felt she could tackle anything after she, literally, removed her fear from her head and buried it on the ground. That fear turned into a living fear monster (Erica Pickering). Jones hoped that in "Locke & Key" Season 2, Kinsey will "put her fear back in her head, at some point" since having fears taught her some valuable lessons after all.

"I like that she's flawed and she's not perfect. She was fun to play because, when she takes her fear out, she makes mistakes, but towards the end of the season, she's learned from her mistakes and she's dealing with having those fears," Jones added.

In the same interview, she talked about "Locke & Key" Season 2 exploring Tyler and Kinsey's relationship once he starts forgetting about the magic. She said it would be a good storyline to explore since the siblings share a close bond and "they talk about everything and do everything together."

Prior to Netflix confirming "Locke & Key" Season 2, the showrunners already prepared the writer's room. Jones said she visited the room in L.A. and saw notes written on the walls but she was not able to read them properly because she was immediately ushered out.

The showrunners revealed in a previous interview that "Locke & Key" Season 2 will still take pages from the graphic novel and explore the other magical keys. Of course, it will also address Season 1's cliffhanger about Ellie's fate and how the Locke siblings will face off with the demons Dodge and Eden.