Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore had the most surprising initiation as first-time captains on "Celebrity Juice" on Thursday's episode, when a man serenaded them with his willy exposed.

The first episode for season 24 of the ITV show saw guest stars Will Mellor, Jimmy Carr, and "Strictly Come Dancing" stars Clara Amfo, and singer Tom Grennan do some hilarious and outlandish tasks. Carr had to hover over coco pops scattered on the floor and vacuum them with the machine attached to his bottom.

However, the show-stealer was the surprise guest host Keith Lemon brought in during Grennan's challenge. The singer, who was on Atack's team, was put through several missions with the condition that he keeps a smile on his face at all times. The question was, "Can Tom Grennan Carry on Grinnin'?" He was electrocuted with a cattle prod, made to sniff an awful smell, and grinned through a mouthful of hot sauce.

DISCLAIMER! No cows were harmed in the making of this show. Although it may look like it, that is not a real cow! #CelebJuice pic.twitter.com/hBtK0K3g5j — Celebrity Juice (@CelebJuice) October 22, 2020

Lemon thought to add to Grennan's challenge when he asked an older man to come up to the stage and sing and dance. It was not long before everyone in the show noticed that the man's willy was poking out of his fly.

Atack screamed in horror at the sight while the others laughed. The "I'm A Celebrity" star's mouth dropped open and she clapped hesitantly while the man sang. She muttered "Oh my God" but kept looking anyway.

Whitmore also did not miss out on the scandalous display as the guest proudly exposed himself to the ladies. The audience got quite a viewing too as the raunchy show did not bother to blur out anything. But of course, it was all for good fun for Grennan, who was able to pull off a smile regardless of the distraction.

Thursday's episode of the ITV show marked the debut of Atack and Whitmore as team captains. They replaced Fearne Cotton and Holly Willoughby who both quit the show. "The Inbetweeners" star has long been a fan-favourite as guest captain and so the praises poured in on social media following her and the "Love Island" presenter's appearance.

"Loving @thewhitmore and @EmAtack on @CelebJuice," one fan wrote and another commented, "Great additions to @CelebJuice @EmAtack @thewhitmore #celebjuice @lemontwittor."

Atack, on the other hand, found her first day on "Celebrity Juice" eventful. She tweeted that she was "covered in manure and passata sauce."