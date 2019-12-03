"Empire" season 6 is set to air its epic fall finale this month. Episode 10 of the final season is the fall finale and spoilers suggest it to be dramatic and intense. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Empire" Season 6 episode 10 (fall finale). Steer away if you don't want to know more about it.]

Given it is the final season of the series and this is the last midseason finale, stakes are getting high. It is expected to bring breakups, confrontations and clashes.

According to the official synopsis for "Empire" season 6 episode 10 on SpoilerTV, Cookie and Lucious are walking towards the end of their relationship. This episode marks the end of an era that saw the birth of Empire Entertainment. At this moment Cookie is flustered with Lucious, for he is still not able to accept that their relationship has run its course. The troubled couple has been struggling with issues. With her growing popularity as the hottest show host, her relationship with her husband has gone southward. Even though there is no love lost, but the romance is. And sometimes that is enough to make things fall apart as in the case of Cookie and Lucious.

Meanwhile, ASA nominations boycott Bossy which forces them to allow Melody take over their performance slot at the ASA's. This makes Tiana question her choices over the past few months. The show sheds light on Teri and Andre's storyline, too. The two will exchange some verbal blows as Teri confronts him about the lies he has been telling. And somewhere else in the Empire universe, an emotional confrontation unfolds and leads to what the synopsis describes as a "bang... or two."

Is it time for us to witness the events of flash-forwards that the show unveiled shockingly at the beginning of season 6? The season opener showed Lucious shot multiple times by a mysterious person before he landed through a glass table. With the end of his relationship with Cookie, is it the end of the music industry mogul, too?

"Empire" season 6 stars Terrence Howard as Lucious Lyon, Taraji P. Henson as Cookie Lyon Trai Byers as Andre Lyon, Bryshere 'Yazz' Gray as Hakeem Lyon and Serayah McNeill as Tiana.

"Empire" season 6 episode 10 airs Tuesday, December 17 on Fox.