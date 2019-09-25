"Empire" season 6 kicked off this week with some shockers and surprises. The first flash-forward hinted at the assassination of the Lyon patriarch Lucious. Meanwhile, in present-day Lucious is still on the run and the second flash-forward at the end of the episode affirms Luscious is dead.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Empire" season 6 episode 2.]

The killer flash-forwards have set the foundation for an intriguing final season of FOX's musical series "Empire." Whether Lucious is actually dead or not and who pressed the trigger are the two pertinent questions the sixth season of the series continues is expected to explore as we approach the finale. Fans are assured this is just the beginning, the answers will unravel in the remaining 19 episodes before the curtains close.

So, how does the story play out? Based on the synopsis for "Empire" season 6 episode 2 titled "Got My Knees to Pray," Lyons will spend time rectifying their mistakes.

As revealed on Spoiler TV, Lucious is still on the run and it doesn't look like he is coming back home anytime sooner. Meanwhile, Cookie has some answers to find. Hence, she finally confronts Damon about his lie. Things still don't look good for Andre. Alongside, his personal struggle after the operation, he is forced to deal with an "unforeseen family complication." Unfortunately, with Luscious and Jamal out of the picture, the responsibility falls on his shoulders.

"Empire" season 6 episode 2 will shed light on Becky and Giselle's newest venture as they try to grab some star power. Elsewhere, Devon finds support and guidance from Tiana in his endeavour to find his voice.

As the show entered its final season, we know this is the beginning of the end of Lyons' reign. How it all goes down remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the showrunners told The Wrap that it was not easy to plan the end of Lyons' empire.

"It's like when we all were hurt when 'Sex and the City' went off the air," Taraji Henson told the aforementioned publication. "But I understood, you want to go out while you're on top. You don't want to run out of stories and then it's like a broken 'Empire.' You want to go out on top and leave the people something to want. Who knows, we might come back. You never know. You go out on top, you can't drag it out too long," she added.

Empire stars Terrence Howard as Lucious Lyon, Taraji P. Henson as Cookie Lyon, Trai Byers as Andre, Gabourey Sidibe as Becky Williams, Serayah as Tiana, and Nicole Ari Parker as Giselle Sims.

"Empire" season 6 episode 2 airs Tuesdays on Fox.