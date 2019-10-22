"Empire" season 6 episode 5 will not be airing on Tuesday due to World Series broadcast. Fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out what happens next for the Lyon clan.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Empire" season 5 episode 5.]

The next chapter of the series is titled "Stronger than My Rival" and hints at intensifying rivalries and power play. According to the official synopsis for "Empire" season 6 episode 5, the upcoming episode will see Lyon family get their hands dirty in the fight for power and dominance.

Fans know that Lucious is not very happy with the progress of "Empire" movie and the company. He is struggling to deal with his personal demons and set things right. Episode 5 will see Lucious, who is still not over his past, make attempts to rectify his wrongdoings with the involvement of an old friend.

Meanwhile, Cookie wants her power back and vies to take control of the Lyon house. Her desperate measures will put the whole family in an unpleasant position. At the same time, expect some fireworks and blows between the father and the son who will be conflicting in a competition to determine the path of "Empire". Furthermore, the show will shed light on Becky and Gisselle's business relationship, which seems to be rocky over the future of Bossy media.

By the look of the promo, it is clear things are going to get more peppery between Lucious and Cookie, especially after he reminds her that her "$400,000 and 17 years meant less to Empire than to him."

Is their reign together finally over? ðŸ˜© #Empire's back with an all-new episode after the World Series. pic.twitter.com/sQuau8OL9m — Empire (@EmpireFOX) October 19, 2019

"I built this, not you," Lucious says to Cookie leaving her shocked in the trailer.

"Empire" season 6 episode 5 will return after World Series on Fox. The show stars Terrence Howard as Lucious, Taraji Henson as Cookie, Trai Byers as Andre, Serayah as Tiana, Nicole Ari Parker as Giselle and Gabourey Sidibe as Becky. "Stronger than My Rival" will mostly air on Tuesday, October 29, on Fox.