The England Rugby team brought Ireland's Grand Slam dreams to an end with a commanding 24-12 victory at Twickenham. In the process, the English side kept their hopes of winning the Six Nations title alive.

The tries from George Ford and Elliot Daly during the first half, along with two conversions and a penalty from Owen Farrell, followed by Ireland's numerous defensive errors helped England take a 17-0 lead.

Ireland counter-attacked with a try from Robbie Henshaw. However, with Johnny Sexton wayward off the tee, the men in green couldn't threaten a comeback.

Andrew Porter earned a late consolation try for the visitors. However, it was not enough for them to challenge the dominating run of the English brigade. Eddie Jones' men will be full of confidence before their clash against Wales in two weeks.

As England's dream of ending the championship in style sustains, they will wish that Ireland beats France in Paris when the sides meet next month.

The Irish camp was surrounded by optimism after their victories over Scotland and Wales. However, after yesterday's game, it seems to be evaporating. Ireland coach Andy Farrell will be desperate to secure maximum points against Italy during their next outing.

In the meantime, the assistant coach for the defence of France, Shaun Edwards said that he's determined to present the French public with a rugby team that they can be proud of. He has helped his current employers move a step closer to their first Grand Slam title since 2010 after a thrilling 27-23 win over Wales last Saturday. Previously, Edwards helped Wales win three Grand Slams during his highly-successful 12-year stint.

He said, "Everyone was telling me 'remember to go in the right dressing room'! and, honestly, I took one step towards the Welsh one and then I remembered and returned. The impression I've had is the French public – and I think, actually – that the whole rugby public is crying out for a good French team. Definitely, the French people want a team to be proud of, and hopefully over the next couple of years maybe we can provide that."

Wales Online reported that the Women's Six Nations encounter between Italy and Scotland is called off because of concerns over an outbreak of Coronavirus around the Milan area. The contest was due at the Stadio Giovanni Mari in Legnano, which is just about 20 miles away from Milan.