Eddie Jones has agreed to sign a new deal and continue as the England coach until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

The 60-year-old's current contract will expire in August 2021. However, an extension of his coaching contract has reportedly been agreed. Jones guided England to the final of the World Cup last year, where they lost against South Africa.

As early as December, Rugby Football Union CEO Bill Sweeney had already said that conversations were ongoing regarding the new contract.

On Thursday, the RFU made an announcement on the topic.

After the deal was finalised, Jones said, "The extension is a great honour for me, but in the current environment, it is only right to acknowledge what a difficult time the world is facing. We are all looking forward to a time when we can get back to playing rugby and use the sport as a force for good in bringing people back together."

In December 2015, Jones replaced Stuart Lancaster as the England coach after the nation witnessed a disappointing home World Cup campaign.

Ever since Jones joined the team, England has experienced a glorious run. Under Jones' leadership, England equalled a previous unbeaten-run record. They won the Grand Slam in 2016 and also lifted the Six Nations title one year later. It's of no surprise that the English rugby administrators were left impressed by Jones' achievements.

Later in 2018, England's form slumped. However, Jones was successful enough to resurrect his team's performance right before the World Cup started in Japan.

In Japan, the English brigade achieved superb triumphs over Australia in their quarter-final game and New Zealand in the last-four stage. Jones' men were even labelled as the favourites to emerge as World Cup winners in the final against South Africa, but a dominating performance from the Springboks meant that England had to stay content with the silver medal.

In their opening game of the 2020 Six Nations in Paris, England lost against France. They quickly returned to serial victories against the likes of Scotland, Ireland, and Wales, which seemed to have yet again boosted the players' morale. England lifted the Triple Crown before the tournament was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In case Jones leads England in the 2023 World Cup, he will break the record of former World Cup winner, Sir Clive Woodward, in terms of England's longest-serving coach.

Jones' win record has already put him alongside Woodward as one of the greatest coaches that England has ever got.