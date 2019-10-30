England will face South Africa in the most awaited Rugby World Cup Final on Saturday, November 2. The match will be held at the International Stadium in Yokohama. The tension between the teams is rising and the war of words is in full effect.

A few days ago, the Springboks said that they promise to fight fire with fire in the final. In response to that statement, England's Billy Vunipola told South Africa to "bring it on."

It seems that the England number 8 is enjoying the challenge that the Springboks threw at his team. In the meantime, England's defence coach John Mitchell expects the upcoming final encounter to be a showdown between two of the world's most powerful teams.

Just after South Africa won the tight semi-final against Wales on Sunday, Lood de Jager commented that their natural game is to fight fire with fire.

In an interview, Vunipola said, "It is a similar threat to New Zealand and as you saw on Sunday they are very big people but then again we have a few big blokes on our team. They have already come out and said they want to fight fire with fire and I guess we return it by saying: 'bring it on'. It is a final and one of those things you have to front up to and one of their biggest assets and something we have been working on."

England received some rave reviews for their defensive unit, courtesy to their performance throughout the seven-week tournament, and especially against New Zealand. Sam Underhill finished with 16 tackles during the semi-final, which includes two thunderous hits on Jordie Barret and Kieran Read. England will be confident of having enough muscle power to take on the Springboks, who are known for their physical presence on the ground.

Meanwhile, South Africa has started preparing themselves to repeat the World Cup final of 2007. Guardian reports that the Springboks are relying on seven of their players who have played in the Premiership to mastermind a win against the Red Roses. Sources claim that most of their attention is focused upon England flankers Underhill and Tom Curry. These players played instrumental roles in demolishing the All Blacks last Saturday.