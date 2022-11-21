As the England national team prepares for their opening match against Iran on Monday, their WAGs were in the headlines as expected. The wives and girlfriends of the English footballers descended upon Qatar in the past few days, and it has been revealed that they were given a warning about following the strict dress code especially when they are out in public spaces.

The WAGs, not just from England but from most countries, are well known for their bikini photos and sexy outfits. Many of them have a massive social media following, and they are known to post photos while wearing revealing outfits. However, they have been told to leave the low cut tops, bikinis and miniskirts behind when they go around the host nation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Even though most, if not all of the WAGs have opted to stay onboard a luxury cruise ship away from prying eyes, they are still expected to spend time around Qatar to attend games at the stadiums. Some will likely look around for some shopping or other recreational activities.

It has been known that women are expected to dress modestly when they are in Qatar, and no exception is being made for the wives and girlfriends of the footballers.

The English WAGs are also notorious for creating headlines due to their hard partying, which is why they have also been warned about watching their behaviour in the conservative state. The ship is believed to be intended as a safe haven where the WAGs can let loose without fear of being apprehended by local authorities. Booze is also expected to be available on board despite the fact that the country restricts alcohol consumption.

So far the WAGs that have been spotted in Qatar have mostly been wearing appropriate clothing. Most were in long trousers or track suits, with no exposed cleavages in sight. However, they notably came with mountains of luggage, and it remains to be seen what kind of outfits they have brought with them.