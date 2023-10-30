Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has accused his players for ignoring his "game plan" after their crushing 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League.

The latest defeat to City on Sunday marked Manchester United's fifth loss in 10 matches in the 2023-24 Premier League. This was also the first time the Old Trafford side had lost five out of their opening 10 league games in as long as 35 years.

In the first half, Erling Haaland scored from the spot when the visiting side received a penalty after VAR caught Rasmus Hojlund's foul on Rodri inside the box. The Old Trafford side ensured they did not concede more as the scoreline remained 0-1 at half-time.

Ten Hag praised his side's "disciplined" first-half display, where the Red Devils were "perfect as we defended so well". But the boss did not mince his words while slamming the players for their part in Manchester City's second goal soon after play resumed after the half-time break. As City goalkeeper Ederson beat the press with a long ball, several Manchester United players were caught out of position.

"Our game plan first half we were very disciplined, then you see how successful you can be. Then we made a mistake that was not according to the gameplan – go up to the keeper in that moment. We did not recover quick and they can switch the play, our players are in the wrong positions and they make a great goal," said Ten Hag.

Ten Hag also accepted a mistake of his as he revealed it was a wrong move to ask the players to "bring more offensive power" following the half-time break since they were behind in the score.

👏 “First half, we were toe to toe.”



📺 “The penalty changed the game.”



❌ “Second half wasn’t toe to toe. I made a mistake making it more offensive.”



Erik ten Hag admits he made a mistake in the second half of #MUNMCI 🔴 pic.twitter.com/488c6eSTKu — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 29, 2023

Haaland netted a brace for City, while the third goal was scored by Phil Foden as City secured a comfortable win at Old Trafford. Just before the half-time whistle, the hosts had a chance to equalise as Marcus Rashford put Scott McTominay in on goal but the Scotland international's excellent effort was saved by Ederson.

Manchester United are far behind in the top-flight race as they are currently in the eighth spot on the table with 15 points from 10 matches. They are 11 points behind table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur and nine behind City, who are in third place.

Ten Hag and Co's next focus is on Newcastle, who they host at Old Trafford on Wednesday in a League Cup match. Following this, the Red Devils are scheduled to face off against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.