Ligue 1 club Lyon's head coach Fabio Grosso was "seriously injured" after their team bus was attacked in Marseille on Sunday.

Lyon have warned an "even more serious tragedy" could occur if action is not taken after Grosso and his assistant Raffaele Longo were struck by projectiles and sustained facial injuries. The incident happened when Lyon's team bus was on its way to Stade Velodrome for their Ligue 1 meeting with the home side, Marseille, who later said it "deplores the unacceptable incidents".

Six visiting supporter coaches were also targeted before the game between Marseille, placed 10th in the Ligue 1 table and bottom-of-the-table Lyon, before the match was postponed.

Lyon said it "regrets that this type of situation occurs every year in Marseille" in an official statement the French club released on its official website. The Groupama claimed that several individuals "violently attacked" the team bus and windows were smashed by projectiles.

Lyon said the manager and his assistant were "directly hit and seriously injured in the face during the attack". Later on, images of a bloodied Grosso lying on a stretcher began to circulate on social media.

Initially, the visiting side wanted to go ahead with the scheduled match in Marseille despite the traumatic incident. However, the decision was changed when the "Lyon representative was informed of the physical condition of Fabio Grosso and his assistant Raffaele Longo, which was much more serious than expected, as well as the negative medical advice and the psychological state of the players".

Taking into account the "seriousness of the situation and the incident", the match officials decided not to play the Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

Lyon also confirmed that it will file a complaint in the coming days and will support anyone who wishes to do the same.

"[Grosso] can't hold a conversation, he had shards of glass in his face. I'm very angry - our players, our coach, prepared for tonight and the fans wanted to see the game played," Lyon club president John Textor told Prime Video.

"Once the window was broken, other projectiles hit him, just above the eye. There were beer bottles, which hit him on the forehead," added Textor.

Lyon later released a video of Grosso - bandaged above the eye - and their players thanking the travelling fans who had remained behind in the stadium after the horrible incident.

Marseille also released an official statement, where the club wished Grosso "a speedy recovery" before adding the club "strongly condemns this violent behaviour, which has no place in the world of football or in society".

"Because of a handful of thoughtless people, the party planned for this evening has been ruined and 65,000 fans have been deprived of attending a football match," added Marseille in the statement.

Meanwhile, Marseille president Pablo Longoria said the attacks were "completely unacceptable", adding: "My first thought is for Fabio Grosso, someone I respect and have known for a long time. I went to see him as soon as I arrived at the stadium, I saw how he was."