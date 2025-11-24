Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, revealed in an interview with Megyn Kelly that she was praying to God she was pregnant when her husband was assassinated in September. The couple had hoped to have four children together, but Charlie Kirk's death at age 31 left Erika with their two young children, a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son.

The revelation came during The Megyn Kelly Show on Friday, 21 November, during the final stop of Kelly's recent tour in Glendale, Arizona. In a preview clip shared on X, Kelly mentioned Kirk's two children and said 'You told me this in private. How many kids did you want to have?'

'We wanted to have four', Kirk said. 'And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered'.

'Oh, wow. I thought of that once', Kelly responded. 'Whether it was meant to be or whether we'd get news like that'.

'I know', Kirk said whilst dabbing her eyes. 'I was like, oh, goodness, that was going to be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe'.

Kirk went on to advise young couples not to put off having children, saying 'especially if you're a young woman, don't put it off. You can always have a career, you can always go back to work. You can never just go back to having children. And they grow so fast and so quickly, but I was praying. Both of us were. We were just excited to expand our family'.

Kelly thanked God that Erika and Charlie had their two children. 'One day, they'll find out. Right now they're just little loves. But one day they'll find out that they're Charlie Kirk's children and they'll know what that means', Kelly said to applause from the audience.

Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on 10 September 2025 whilst speaking to students at Utah Valley University in Orem. The Turning Point USA founder and conservative political commentator was struck by a single bullet to the neck during the first stop of his American Comeback Tour. Police charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson with Kirk's murder after Robinson turned himself in to authorities.

Kirk's memorial service was held on 21 September at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, drawing thousands of mourners including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. During the service, Erika Kirk announced she had forgiven her husband's killer, saying 'anything I could ever wish upon him or that family would pale in comparison to the justice of God'.

In her first public address following her husband's death, delivered from Turning Point USA headquarters, Kirk vowed to continue his political activism. 'You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife', she said. 'The movement my husband built will not die. It won't, I refuse to let that happen. No one will ever forget my husband's name, and I will make sure of it'.

On 18 September, Turning Point USA's board unanimously appointed Erika Kirk as CEO and chair of the organisation, taking over the conservative youth group her late husband co-founded.