Ethan Klein, host of the H3 Podcast, is facing renewed online scrutiny over resurfaced Reddit posts and separate allegations concerning his podcast content and marriage.

According to IndiaTimes, Klein acknowledged in August 2025 that he owned a Reddit account using the username u/pedo_troll, describing its posts as edgy parody. BPI News reported on 29 August 2025 that Klein said he had adopted a trolling persona and posted fictional stories partly to attract attention to his YouTube channel. He acknowledged that some comments were disturbing but maintained that they were intended as humour rather than literal accounts of his behaviour.

Separately, commentator Melanie King has alleged that she possesses nearly an hour of podcast clips in which Klein discussed paedophilia. Her claims have not been independently verified for this article. The renewed scrutiny also comes amid infidelity allegations made by Klein's wife and podcast co-host, Hila Klein, in October 2026.

Alleged Reddit Posts Renew Scrutiny

According to BPI News, the Reddit account was active between approximately 2010 and 2013 and contained links promoting H3H3 videos alongside provocative and offensive comments. One widely circulated reply attributed to the account read, 'Touch little boys'. Other posts reportedly included inappropriate jokes about minors and racially insensitive remarks.

Klein said the account was intended as a trolling persona and argued that some stories were fictional. He also stated that most of his activity involved discussing the video game StarCraft 2 or promoting H3H3 content. The account's contents were subsequently deleted, although archived material continued to circulate.

In October 2026, IndiaTimes reported that screenshots from the account had resurfaced amid the allegations concerning Klein's marriage. Critics renewed questions about the comments and their stated comedic intent.

Melanie King Makes Claims About Podcast Clips

In a post on X dated 24 October 2026, commentator Melanie King claimed to possess nearly an hour of clips in which Ethan Klein allegedly discussed paedophilia. She also alleged that Klein's former associate, Tamara, had said he frequently discussed the subject, and claimed that members of the H3 Podcast team, including his wife and co-host, Hila Klein, had laughed about it. King questioned why YouTube and other platforms had allowed the alleged material to remain available.

IndiaTimes reported on 25 October 2026 that King's claims emerged as screenshots attributed to Klein's old Reddit account resurfaced online. However, the report does not independently establish the accuracy of King's allegations about the podcast footage or the statements she attributed to others.

This is beyond disgusting!



Ethan Kline is talking about a 5 year old little girl masturbating. He goes on to ask if it’s ok to touch her vagina and then simulates molesting her. He refers to the child as his daughter in this “skit”.



There is absolutely nothing funny about this… pic.twitter.com/2cQ2OFjDn0 — Melanie King (@realmelanieking) October 24, 2026

Affair Allegations Add to the Controversy

According to reporting by The Los Angeles Times on 23 October 2026, Hila Klein publicly accused her husband of having an affair lasting more than six months. She also said she was navigating separation and co-parenting their three children.

Ethan subsequently asked the public to respect his family's privacy. According to Dexerto, he also said he was working to relinquish his ownership and financial interests in shared businesses, including the H3 Podcast and Teddy Fresh. The proposed changes should not be described as completed transactions.

The H3 Podcast crew announced that it would no longer work with Ethan or profit from his involvement, a development reported by The Los Angeles Times on 23 October 2026. The programme was placed on an indefinite hiatus, although the crew said it had not yet determined what the developments would mean for its future.