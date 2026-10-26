Kanye West has denied that he deliberately provoked fans during a concert in Jakarta, Indonesia, after viral footage showed him repeatedly interrupting a mass singalong of his hit 'Heartless' on Saturday, 24 October 2026.

Clips from Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, where West was making his first Indonesian appearance and sole Southeast Asian stop on his Ye Live tour, fuelled criticism online as viewers claimed he was berating the crowd. But reporting from inside the 50,000-capacity venue described thousands of fans loudly joining the chorus without instrumental backing.

Viral 'Heartless' Clash Splits Fans

The footage shows West, also known as Ye, stopping the audience several times and asking them to repeat part of 'Heartless'. Some viewers interpreted his instructions as frustration with the crowd's response. Others suggested he was deliberately trying to provoke a reaction.

An X account, @yzyupdates, posted a clip captioned, 'At this point bro tryna ragebait'. The accusation suggested that West was intentionally provoking the audience to generate attention. However, the video established only that he interrupted the song, not why he did so.

The criticism also spread to TikTok. A post described in the original reporting portrayed the episode as a tantrum, while commenters questioned West's attitude towards concertgoers. Those comments have not been independently authenticated, and the footage does not establish that he lost his temper.

There was a contrasting account from the venue. In an on-site review, music publication Bandwagon described 'Heartless' as a particularly strong audience-participation moment, with thousands singing the chorus without instrumental backing.

That account does not invalidate criticism of the repeated interruptions. It does suggest the short clips circulating online did not tell the whole story of the crowd's response.

Kanye West Insists Jakarta Crowd Was 'Very Loud'

West responded to the accusation on X on Sunday, 25 October.

'Bro This shit was a vibe The crowd was very loud It's called rock and roll,' he wrote.

Bro This shit was a vibe The crowd was very loud It’s called rock and roll — ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2026

His reply rejected the suggestion that concertgoers were unenthusiastic. It did not explain why he repeatedly stopped the singalong or whether the interruptions were planned.

The wider concert was built around a giant, 360-degree Globe Stage displaying images of Earth, accompanied by lasers and fireworks. A report from Jakarta Globe, citing organisers, put attendance at approximately 50,000.

Over roughly two hours, West performed songs from across his career, including 'Jesus Walks', 'Stronger' and 'Runaway'. His production was elaborate, although eyewitness reports suggest the sound experience varied across the stadium.

Jakarta Globe interviewed concertgoer Rico Utoro, who said the sound was occasionally rough but praised the stage design. Another attendee, Ino Imran, described the audio as generally clear, although vibrations from nearby speakers sometimes overlapped.

Separate anonymous Reddit posts also contained conflicting accounts of the sound quality. Those claims have not been independently verified, and there is no evidence linking any reported audio problem to West's decisions during 'Heartless'.

Wireless Fallout Gives Row a UK Backdrop

West's Indonesian concert followed the cancellation of London's Wireless Festival earlier this year. He had been booked to headline the July event before the Home Office withdrew his Electronic Travel Authorisation in April.

Officials said his presence would not be conducive to the public good. The decision followed criticism of West's previous antisemitic statements and his booking. Then-Prime Minister Keir Starmer had also spoken against the planned appearance.

Pepsi, Diageo and Rockstar Energy withdrew support from the festival. PayPal separately said its branding would not appear in future promotional material. Organisers cancelled the event and announced refunds for ticket holders.

In Jakarta, however, on-site accounts described enthusiastic participation, even as other people questioned parts of the show. The viral 'Heartless' clips captured West's repeated instructions, but not the response from every part of the stadium.

West has publicly defended the atmosphere. His explanation leaves questions about the interruptions unanswered, while the accusation that he deliberately provoked fans remains an interpretation rather than an established fact.