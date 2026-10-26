Lana Del Rey's music has explored controversial subjects surrounding relationships and invited debate about whether she has been romanticising abusive ones. However, a chance encounter on a Los Angeles street brought the discussion to the forefront.

The singer was filming herself behind the wheel when a stranger approached her with a troubling message about escaping an abusive relationship.

The exchange had Del Rey offering financial assistance along with words of caution for the woman trying to get away.

Lana Del Rey Stopped Her Car To Help a Woman Escaping Her Abusive Relationship

The encounter occurred at a Highland Avenue traffic light, where Del Rey was listening to Tate McRae's 'Rubberband' while recording a video.

As seen in a viral clip, a woman approached her car carrying a sign explaining her circumstances, prompting the singer to pause and attend to the stranger's needs.

The singer shared the interaction on Instagram Stories on Sunday, writing, according to the Daily Mail, 'When you're listening to Tate's song about Highland when you're sitting at a light on Highland and a woman sticks a sign on your window that says trying to stay out of an abusive relationship.'

Footage showed her taking out a $100 (£75) bill from her wallet and handing it to the woman. 'You got me when I was filming,' said Del Rey before the woman thanked her.

Del Rey also offered a brief warning, telling the woman to 'try and stay away'. When the stranger asked her name, Del Rey gave her first name, prompting the woman to respond, 'God bless you. Thank you so much.'

Once the stranger had left and the windows were up, Del Rey admitted, 'I was not expecting that.' She clarified that the sign the stranger stuck on her window read, 'Fleeing an abusive relationship.'

Lana Del Rey's Video of Assisting a Stranger Drew Mixed Reactions Online

Lana Del Rey's act of kindness prompted a mixed response after the video circulated on X, leading some fans to praise her for supporting a person in need while others questioned the circumstances surrounding the encounter.

A commenter raised a serious allegation against the singer, saying, 'When I messaged her about her bodyguard abusing me she ignored it but did a speech on domestic violence the next day and kept him hired.'

Another noted a peculiar detail about Lana's car set-up. 'Ok but why does she have an ear bud in and still listening to music in the car,' they asked.

The money Lana gave also became a point of discussion, with a commenter wondering, 'Sorry to be that person but what could 100 dollars do.'

A fan suggested that the interaction highlighted Tate McRae's music, saying, 'free promo to tate's music. oh lana you helped two women in need.'

Other viewers were interested in the woman's safety as opposed to Del Rey's response. The video the singer took did not show the stranger's appearance.

'Thanks Lana and i really hope that lady is safe and stays away from that lame guy,' wrote one commenter. Another offered a more straightforward endorsement. 'She's such an angel and always has been.'

Lana Del Rey's Encounter With Stranger Calls To Mind Controversies Surrounding Her Songs

The encounter struck a chord considering the criticism that Lana Del Rey faced regarding how she portrayed troubled relationships in her music.

The singer's artistic portrayal of romantic devotion, unequal power dynamics and raw vulnerability prompted accusations of her 'glamourising abuse'.

The controversy started with the cover art for her 2012 single 'Blue Jeans', which depicted a man choking her.

Her 2014 album Ultraviolence also received criticism for a lyric in the title track saying, 'He hit me and it felt like a kiss.'

However, Del Rey was adamant about making a distinction between exploring a difficult relationship through art and endorsing the problematic behaviour.

The singer addressed the criticism in a lengthy Instagram post that is now deleted, questioning why her songs were singled out among those by several other female artists who freely tackled topics around sexuality, infidelity and desire.

'Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f*****g, cheating, etc. – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I'm glamourising abuse?' she wrote, according to Fox News.

'I just want to say over the last 10 years, I think it's pathetic that my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often made people say I've set women back hundreds of years,' Del Rey maintained. 'I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world.'