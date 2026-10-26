Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly speaking regularly following their divorce, with an unnamed insider suggesting 'Bennifer could rise again'. The claim surfaced in The Blast on 25 October 2026, which said it was repeating information from sources who spoke to OK!.

Their relationship has already included a long separation, a reunion and a marriage. Lopez and Affleck met while working on 'Gigli', became engaged and split in 2004. They rekindled their relationship in 2021 and married in 2022.

Their divorce did not take effect in January 2025. A judge approved their settlement on 6 January, but the divorce became effective on 21 February, according to the Associated Press.

'Bennifer' Reunion Talk Rests on an Insider's Account

The reported contact and possibility of a reunion remain unverified. The Blast says an OK! source described the pair as communicating regularly and offering each other emotional support. Neither Lopez nor Affleck has publicly confirmed those private exchanges, and the report does not cite a representative for either star.

The source described Lopez as 'particularly attentive' following the deaths of Affleck's parents. It also portrayed Affleck as a reassuring presence as Lopez adjusts to her twins' departure for college. These are claims about private feelings and conversations, not independently confirmed details.

The insider's most striking claim was that 'Bennifer could rise again'. The phrase captures the speculation, but it does not amount to an announcement that either star wants to restart the relationship. The account offers no timeline, direct message or specific meeting to support that conclusion.

Lopez has spoken publicly about her children leaving home. In a video shared on her JLO Beauty Instagram account on 26 September, she said she had been crying and looking at baby pictures as her twins began college. She called the period 'scary' and said she wanted to 'revive some old dreams'.

That video confirms Lopez's comments about the change in her family life. It does not confirm the insider's separate claim that Affleck has been supporting her through it. Keeping those two accounts distinct matters when speculation is being built around personal circumstances.

Why 'Bennifer' Still Draws Reunion Speculation

The couple's history helps explain the renewed interest in the report. Their first relationship unfolded under intense public attention, and The Blast says media scrutiny contributed to their 2004 split. After years apart, they reunited in 2021, then married the following year.

Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. A judge approved the settlement in January 2025, with the divorce taking effect the following month. That correction is more than a technical detail. Calling January the date the divorce was finalised compresses two separate legal steps into one.

The Blast report also describes a difference in how the pair approached publicity. It says Affleck preferred privacy while Lopez was more comfortable with a public life. That account may help explain reported tensions, but it is still the publication's framing and should not be treated as either person's own explanation.

There is another recent, unconfirmed account about Lopez's dating life. Page Six reported on 19 October, citing a source, that Lopez and actor Brett Goldstein were 'casually' dating. That report does not establish the status of their relationship, and it does not verify or disprove The Blast's claims about Affleck.

What the 'Bennifer' Source Says Would Need to Change

The OK! source did not claim the former couple had decided to try again. Instead, the insider said any future relationship would require clearer boundaries around their private lives and compatible expectations. It is advice attributed to a source, not a plan announced by Lopez or Affleck.

That distinction is central to the report. The report presents emotional support as evidence of a continuing connection, then raises the prospect of romance. But the public record cited in the article confirms neither the reported contact nor a renewed relationship.

For now, the reunion talk rests on an unnamed OK! source, relayed by The Blast. Lopez's public comments establish that she has described the transition to an emptier home as difficult. What, if anything, Affleck and Lopez have discussed privately remains unconfirmed.