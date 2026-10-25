Megan Fox is reportedly relieved that her former fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), appears to be moving on with Dakota Johnson. An unnamed source told Page Six that Fox hopes the musician finds happiness elsewhere. The report, published on 23 October, follows recent sightings of MGK and Johnson together.

On 22 October, TMZ reported that sources described Fox as single and focused on her children and career. Fox, 40, shares daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker with MGK and has three sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, with her former husband, Brian Austin Green. Page Six reported that representatives for Fox, MGK and Johnson had not responded to requests for comment before publication.

Why Megan Fox Reportedly Wants MGK to Move On

According to the Page Six source, MGK continued trying to attract Fox's attention after their separation, allegedly through flirtatious comments on her Instagram posts. The source described their co-parenting relationship as positive but claimed Fox wanted to avoid renewed romantic expectations. The insider also said Fox had nothing against Johnson and wished the pair well.

These claims have not been confirmed by Fox or MGK. The reported reaction reflects an unnamed source's account rather than a direct statement from the actress.

The speculation follows several reported sightings of MGK and Johnson. In September, Page Six reported that they visited Taylor Swift's Tribeca residence before dining at Estela in New York. On 15 October, they were photographed together outside a Los Angeles recording studio. Page Six subsequently published photographs of MGK's car outside Johnson's home the following morning.

People reported on 19 October that a source close to MGK said the pair had also been on dates away from public attention. The source described their relationship as developing but said they were not ready to make it official. Neither celebrity had publicly confirmed the relationship in the cited reports.

The Instagram Comment and Their Relationship History

The renewed attention also follows a comment MGK left beneath one of Fox's Instagram posts. Fox returned to Instagram on 3 March 2026 with photographs from a new shoot after previously clearing her account. Her caption read, 'Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed.'

MGK replied, 'Stoked i have your phone number.' ELLE reported on 4 March that Fox had not responded publicly. The comment attracted attention because of their history, although MGK's intended meaning was not established.

Fox and MGK began dating in 2020 after working together on Midnight in the Switchgrass. MGK proposed on 11 January 2022, but Fox confirmed on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March 2024 that their engagement was over. They separated in late 2024, and their daughter, Saga, was born on 27 March 2025.

Johnson's relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin reportedly ended in 2025. People reported in August 2026 that Johnson and musician Role Model had also separated some time earlier.

Meanwhile, Fox continues to pursue professional opportunities. On 9 October, Subs.com announced that she had become a co-owner of the platform and launched an official page featuring exclusive content selected by the actress. She has also appeared in a campaign for telehealth company Ro.

For now, Fox's reported relief remains an unconfirmed claim from an unnamed source. Although MGK and Johnson have been seen together, neither has publicly confirmed their relationship. Fox has not publicly verified the reported account of her feelings.