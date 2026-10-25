Former Saxon drummer Nigel Durham has died aged 61, just months after publicly assuring fans he was 'still alive & kickin' following an online death hoax.

Saxon announced his death on 24 October 2026 but did not give a cause or place of death. In a statement on Facebook, the band described him as part of the 'Saxon family.'

'We are very sad to hear of the passing of a member of the Saxon family, former drummer Nigel Durham,' it said. 'We send our love and thoughts to his wife Lauretta, daughter Gemma, his grandchildren, and family.'

Nigel Glockler, Saxon's current drummer, whom Durham replaced during his time with the band, also paid tribute. 'RIP my friend, Nigel Durham, I will see you on the other side,' he wrote. He added: 'Love and strength to Lauretta, his daughter and family.'

No further details about his death have been released. IBTimes UK has been unable to independently verify anything beyond the public statements from the band and Durham's friends.

Death Hoax Earlier This Year

The announcement comes months after Durham denied online reports that he had already died. In April, false claims about his death circulated on social media. The Metal Archives website later recorded the claim as an internet prank.

On 14 July 2026, Durham addressed the rumour on his personal Facebook account. 'Don't know how this got started but I can assure everyone that I'm still alive & kickin. Lol,' he wrote.

Nearly Three Decades Behind the Kit

Durham was Saxon's drummer from 1987 to 1988. He played on the band's 1988 studio album, Destiny, having stepped in for Glockler. The band's official website lists Durham among its previous drummers.

Saxon formed in Barnsley in 1977 under the name Son of a Bitch, changing it to Saxon in 1979, according to the website. It describes the group as leaders of the new wave of British heavy metal and says they have sold more than 13 million albums worldwide.

Glockler joined Saxon in 1981 and returned to the band in 2005 after a spell away.

After leaving Saxon, Durham continued to work as a professional drummer. In 1999 he joined Son of a Bitch, a band featuring former Saxon guitarist Graham Oliver and bassist Steve Dawson. Saxon's website says Dawson left the band in the mid 1980s and Oliver in 1994.

The group later became Oliver/Dawson Saxon, a separate act from Saxon itself, and Durham remained its drummer from 2000 to 2010.

In 2013 he joined the British hard rock band Morpheus Rising. Announcing his arrival, the group cited his Saxon and Oliver/Dawson Saxon credentials and said it looked forward to rehearsing, gigging and writing new material with him. He stayed with the band until 2016.

Tributes From Rock Colleagues and Fans

Tributes have come from fellow musicians, friends and a music retailer.

Rockem Music Drum & Guitar Centre described Durham as a 'good friend of the shop.' In a Facebook post, it wrote: 'Sad news. Another great musician passes. Nigel Durham Ex Saxon Drummer, Oliver Dawson drummer. Great player and good friend of the shop. Will miss our chats.'

Matt Black, who played with Durham in the Matt Black Band, called him 'an absolute gent, lovely person and a real powerhouse of a drummer.' He added: 'You will be sadly missed.'

Neil Benton, who said he was an old school friend, wrote: 'RIP Nigel Durham top drummer and top guy.'

Fans have also shared clips of Durham's playing on social media, including recordings from Destiny. No memorial events had been announced at the time of publication.