Shaun Wright-Phillips became the fourth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night in a tense dance-off that saw head judge Shirley Ballas vote to save him, only to be overruled by the rest of the panel, prompting debate among viewers.

The former England footballer and his professional partner Alexis Warr lost the dance-off to actor Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu after Anton Du Beke used his casting vote to keep the pair in the competition.

The BBC also announced that next weekend's Halloween episode will feature the show's first triple dance-off.

Split Panel Over Shirley Ballas Vote

Wright-Phillips and Warr, who finished bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday, landed in the bottom two after the public vote alongside Winstone and Gu, who had scored 25 for their foxtrot to Man I Need by Olivia Dean.

Both couples repeated their routines in the dance-off. Wright-Phillips and Warr performed their jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande, while Winstone and Gu danced the foxtrot again.

Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse voted to save Winstone and Gu. Ballas backed Wright-Phillips and Warr, leaving Du Beke to decide. He sided with Winstone and Gu, sending the former footballer home.

Since last year, the casting vote has rotated between the four judges rather than resting automatically with the head judge.

Ballas's vote prompted discussion among viewers online, with some expressing sympathy for Winstone, who had scored well on Saturday yet still ended up in danger.

Earlier Dance-Offs and Recent Form

Both couples had been in the bottom two before. Winstone and Gu survived a dance-off against Chris Appleton and Amy Dowden, who became the first couple eliminated this series.

Wright-Phillips and Warr were saved by the judges on 11 October, when Melanie Walters and Aljaž Škorjanec left the show. Ballas, Du Beke and Revel Horwood voted to keep Wright-Phillips, while Mabuse backed Walters. Their quickstep to I'm a Believer by The Monkees had scored 15 that week.

Wright-Phillips, who played for Chelsea, Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers, had been among the bookmakers' favourites to leave in the opening weeks. His first routine, a cha-cha-cha, also scored 15, with Revel Horwood saying it would be a few more weeks before he reached 'pro level'.

Strictly Come Dancing results are decided by combining the judges' scores with the public vote. The bottom two couples then dance again and the judges choose who stays.

Strictly Confirms Halloween Triple Dance-off

For the first time, three couples will face the dance-off in next weekend's Halloween episode. The three with the lowest combined judges' scores and public votes will dance again, and the judges will then decide which couple leaves.

The BBC said the twist applies to Halloween only, with the show returning to a two-couple dance-off the following week.

Winstone and Gu, who have now been in the bottom two more than once, are among 11 couples remaining from a starting field of 15. The judging panel comprises Ballas, Revel Horwood, Mabuse and Du Beke.

The Halloween special airs on BBC One at 6.30pm on Saturday, 31 October, and all episodes of the series are available on BBC iPlayer.