Football, finally, "came back home" after Sarina Weigman's Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in extra-time to win the 2022 Women's European Championship. On Sunday, the England women's team won their first major international tournament, and the country's first overall since the victorious 1966 World Cup campaign.

The Lionesses' captain Leah Williamson delivered a powerful message after lifting the trophy. The Arsenal women's team centre-back wants the Women's Super League games to garner similar interest, and made it clear that this is only the start of the journey.

"The legacy of this tournament is a change in society, it is everything that we have done, we brought everybody together, we got people at games," Williamson told Sky Sports.

"We want them to come to WSL games, the legacy is this team are winners and that is the start of a journey."

Chloe Kelly, who broke German hearts on Sunday with the extra-time winner, admitted that it was a dream come true. The Manchester City winger's goal was her first competitive strike following her return from a lengthy absence owing to an ACL injury.

"Oh my God, look at them, it is amazing, thank you to every single person that supported us. This is unreal...Sweet Caroline!" Kelly said before running off to celebrate with her teammates.

"It's amazing, thank you everyone, this is what dreams are made of, as a young girl watching women's football. Wow, this is unbelievable."

The praise was unanimous on Sunday with people from all walks of life across the United Kingdom hailing the Lionesses Euro 2022 victory. Singer Shania Twain acknowledged the struggle to earn "respect" from the time the players started their respective careers.

"You know these women will have had to fight for respect from the first moment they picked up the ball - Lets f**king go girls!" Twain wrote.

Another supporter, dedicated the Lionesses triumph to her grandmother, who was banned from playing football.

This is for my Great Grandma, who was banned from playing football 3 years after this picture was taken.

The England men's football team suffered heartbreak at the 2020 European Championship going down to Italy on penalties in the final. Three Lions skipper Harry Kane, midfielder Phil Foden and a number of other stars were the first to congratulate the Lionesses after their triumph on Sunday.