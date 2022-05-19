Eintracht Frankfurt won the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday evening, but their victory was marred by violence that took place two hours before kick-off just a short distance away from the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan in Sevilla.

The German side faced Scotland's Rangers in the final, and ahead of the match, fans from both sides gathered in the city's pubs and restaurants before making their way in droves towards the neutral stadium.

However, Spanish publication Marca reported that clashes took place along the man roads leading to the venue. As fans approached the San Bernardo bridge on the way to Eduardo Dato avenue, Frankfurt fans allegedly started attacking Rangers fans who were heading in the same direction.

Police presence had to be stepped up around the stadium, as pockets of violence erupted between fans of the two finalists. However, the reports mostly claim that the German fans were the instigators against the Scots.

Most of the clashes took place over two hours before kick-off at 18:30 CEST. Prior to the matchday riots, five Eintracht Frankfurt fans had already been arrested on Tuesday. They were taken into police custody after assaulting Rangers fans in front of the iconic Cathedral in Sevilla.

The city centre was crawling with fans from both sides, with many unable to enter the stadium due to its limited capacity. The incidents are under investigation, and it remains unclear if there were any severe injuries and if any of the arrests will lead to formal charges.

Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League title 5-4 on penalties after coming from behind against Rangers. The match finished 1-1 after regulation time, but neither side could score in the extra half hour.

The shootout was nerve-wracking, and Aaron Ramsey will take a long time to forget his lone missed penalty which cost his team the title.