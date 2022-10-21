"Evil West" is an upcoming third-person shooter video game where gamers play as a member of a secret vampire-hunting group. The game is developed by Flying Wild Hog and published by Focus Entertainment.

'Evil West' release date and platform

The initial release date for "Evil West" was tentatively scheduled for September 20, 2022, according to DigitalTrends. Focus Entertainment later announced through Twitter that the game would be put on hold until November 22, 2022, to polish it up and ensure it lives up to its full potential.

Thankfully for gamers, "Evil West" will be made available for most gaming platforms. These include PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

'Evil West' gameplay

"Evil West" is a third-person shooter where the player controls the vampire hunter Jesse Rentier in the game. Jesse is one of the last members of a secret vampire-hunting organization and is tasked with protecting the American frontier from supernatural threats.

Jesse carries a variety of lethal weapons, including an axe, a gauntlet that can store electrical energy, a six-shot revolver, a rifle, and a flamethrower. After a melee strike, enemies can be stunned and staggered, which allows players to kill them with a unique finisher technique.

Players can also use their surroundings to their advantage. For instance, they can fire explosive barrels or kick foes into spike traps. Players will occasionally to up against boss characters who are formidable foes with distinctive attack patterns. Players can level up and acquire new talents and abilities as they advance through the game.

'Evil West' multiplayer mode

"Evil West" will indeed support multiplayer. The official site does indicate that you can play the adventure alone or in co-op with a companion, which was possibly hinted at by that second character in the reveal video. However, it is unknown how this will operate, including whether there will be drop-in, drop-out, or even if there will be cross-play.