Ewan McGregor is looking forward to donning the robe and the legendary mustache again as a Jedi Master in the new Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The "Trainspotting" star spoke to Radio Times and revealed why he is more excited now to portray the "Star Wars" character and it has something to do with his age. At 49-years old, he said it is more fitting to play a wise Jedi. The actor was only 27 when he landed the role in the 1999 film "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace."

"I'm very excited to do it again – I'm probably more excited about it this time round. I'm older, slightly wiser, maybe," McGregor explained, adding that at his age now he is closer to actor Alec Guinness, who first portrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi in the "Star Wars" trilogy.

"Now I'm much closer in age to him – I guess he was in his 60s when he made the first Star Wars film, and I'm about to be in my 50s. Don't tell anybody," he continued, adding that now he will "be able to bridge that gap a bit more" and that "it'll be fun to find him in that place."

It has been 15 years since McGregor last portrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi in the 2005 film "Revenge of the Sith." He only lent his voice to the character in J.J. Abrams' "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in a vision that Rey had after she touched Luke Skywalker's lightsaber.

The Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series will see the actor in the flesh as the story will pick up eight years after the events in "Revenge of the Sith." The movie saw the Jedi Master exiled on the desert planet of Tatooine.

Details about the series remain scant. McGregor said in an interview earlier this month that it will be a standalone season. However, he left the possibility for a sequel wide open. He said production is set for Spring 2021.

Deborah Chow ("The Mandalorian") will direct and executive-produce the DisneyPlus Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Hossein Amini (Drive) penned the script. McGregor said he saw 90 percent of the writing and thought of them as "really good."