Former Disney star Kyle Massey, known for his portrayal of Cory Baxter in "That's So Raven" and "Cory in the House," is facing felony charges two years after being accused of sexual misconduct.

A 13-year-old girl had sued Massey in March 2019 over sexually explicit messages, pictures, and videos he allegedly sent to her at that time. A felony charge of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes was filed against the Disney alum in King County in Washington state on June 14 this year, according to court documents obtained by People magazine.

As per the recent court filing in the case that was previously dismissed, the 29-year-old sent the minor pornographic content between December 2018 and January 2019 despite being fully aware that she was underage.

The girl had claimed in her lawsuit that she first met the actor with her mother at Universal Studios when she was 4-years-old, and stayed in touch because she wanted to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Massey offered to help and also developed a bond with her family, with her mother claiming that he "held himself out as a father figure" to the young girl.

The girl mentioned in her complaint that she reached out to Massey in November 2018 in an attempt to audition for a role in a reboot of his spinoff series "Cory in the House," and informed him in subsequent conversations that she was in the eighth grade. Despite this, he allegedly requested to be friends with her on Snapchat, and went on to send her "numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos."

Massey vehemently denied the allegations against him weeks after the complaint was filed, clarifying through a statement released via his attorney Lee A. Hutton, III, "No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct."

"In early 2019, Plaintiff's attorneys demanded $1.5M threatening to go public to destroy my career if I did not comply. My family and I rejected this extortion attempt, because I have faith that the legal process will reveal the truth," he insisted.

The actor failed to show up to his arraignment on Monday.