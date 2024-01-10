Former Liverpool FC star Sadio Mane has married his long-term girlfriend Aisha Tamba in a private ceremony in Senegal.

The wedding reportedly took place on Sunday in Keur Massar, an area in the capital city of Dakar, just six days before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 31-year-old forward met Aisha when she was 16, as per local reports in Senegal but it is not clear for how long they dated before tying the knot.

Sadio Mane's wife is still studying

Mane, who moved from Bayern Munich to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr last summer, not only won Aisha's heart but also financed her education at a private college in Mbao. Aisha's senior school journey became easier, thanks to Mane's help.

Aisha, who is originally from Casamança and like her husband, speaks Madingue, is believed to be in her final year at college now.

Photos from their intimate wedding ceremony were shared on Instagram account @Magvision_Evens_Officiel. One particular picture shows the newlywed couple seated beneath a rose arrangement with Mrs Mane decorated on the wall in gold.

Aisha shares her husband's Islamic faith and like Mane, she is also a private person. During Mane's six-year tenure with Liverpool, which concluded in 2022, he kept his romantic life under wraps.

Back in 2022, when asked about his ideal life partner, Mane stated: "I've seen a lot of girls asking me why I am not married, but sorry you might be wasting your time. The woman I marry will not be on social networks. I want to marry a woman who respects God and prays well. Everyone has their own way of making their choice of love."

As Mane gears up for AFCON, which is scheduled to go underway on Jan. 14, Aisha is understood to be committed to continuing her studies.

Sadio Mane builds new football stadium in his hometown

Days before his wedding ceremony, Mane contributed to the construction of a football stadium in his hometown of Bambali.

It shows how much Mane wants to give back to his community and wants to help better the sports infrastructure in his homeland. The new stadium supposedly replaced the humble mud pitch where Mane's footballing journey had begun.

A year ago, Mane was spotted playing on a muddy pitch in Bambali, following a rough season in Europe which saw him part ways with Bayern Munich. Photos from the community game he attended went viral at the time, with the Liverpool legend vowing to improve the pitch for the people of his hometown.

Mane indeed fulfilled his promise as he opened the new stadium, along with high-ranking members of society, in a ceremony earlier this week. The Al-Nassr forward returned home to formally open the facility ahead of his nation's training camp for the AFCON in Ivory Coast.

While speaking at the ceremony, Mane recalled his humble beginnings while dedicating the football ground to his native Senegalese people.

"I am really very happy to be with you today and to welcome you to my home, to my native village of Bambali, where it all began.

"It is with immense pride and a heart full of joy that I stand before you on this FIFA standard football field, which has a lot of meaning for me. This is not just a gift from me to my beloved village. Above all, it is the symbol of our unity, our strength and our passion for football," added Mane.

In the past, Mane built a school and a hospital in his native, Bambali, to improve the lives of his people. He also contributed to Senegal's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.