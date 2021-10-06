Hungarian woman was arrested for stabbing her 2-year-old son nine times and then dropping his body off at a checkout counter of an Italian grocery store, according to reports.

Katalin Erzsebet Bradacs, 44, who is an ex-porn star and nightclub dancer, entered a Lidl grocery store in Umbria, Italy, and left the body of her son on the counter.

The 2-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. He was found with stabs wounds across his chest and neck.

Bradacs has been charged with murder.

A knife was found in her bag. Her son's blood-soaked T-shirt and her clothes were later discovered near a dumpster.

The father of the son, Norbert Juhasz, reportedly received a picture of his son through WhatsApp, moments before Bradacs had left the body on the counter.

Investigators believe that the murder was revenge after the father was granted custody last month.

Juhasz has been living in Hungary. Bradacs was living in Italy with the owner of the now-shuttered club.

Bradacs is currently being held under preventive custody in a prison located in Perugia, Italy.