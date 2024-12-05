In a candid interview with Business Insider, Amanda Manley, a 34-year-old former Tesla employee, revealed the highs and lows of her three-and-a-half years at the electric vehicle giant. Describing her time as both exhilarating and draining, Manley shared how the company's intense culture and relentless pace shaped her professional life—and ultimately pushed her to leave. "Working at Tesla was the best and worst three and a half years of my life," she confessed, offering a rare glimpse into the challenges of working for one of the world's most high-profile companies.

A Thrilling Start at Tesla

Manley's journey with Tesla began in 2017 when she joined the Indiana DMV team to help establish the company's first dealership in the state and create title and registration processes. Her application was somewhat serendipitous. "I'd been working for the state for five years, four of which were at the BMV, so I threw my hat in the ring and got the job," she explained. At the time, Tesla was still scaling its operations, with the Model 3 yet to be released.

Starting with a £15 ($19) per hour salary and 19 shares of Tesla stock, Manley felt fairly compensated but later advised others to negotiate more aggressively for equity. Tesla's onboarding process, including its unconventional "Anti-Handbook Handbook," inspired a sense of autonomy and ambition. The company's fast-paced environment offered an intoxicating sense of purpose. "The adrenaline of delivering 40 cars in a single day was unmatched," she recalled, describing the early excitement that marked her role.

The Cost of Dedication

However, that excitement quickly turned into exhaustion. Long hours—often 12-16 hour shifts—became the norm, leaving little room for personal milestones. In 2018, she worked through her wedding day, missed her daughter's recitals, and even struggled to unplug during her honeymoon in Mauritius, much to her husband's frustration. "I was always connected to work, no matter where I was," Manley admitted.

The most challenging period came during Tesla's fourth quarter of 2018, a time characterised by immense shareholder pressure and Elon Musk's ambitious delivery targets. "It was the most stressful period, with relentless pressure to work harder and longer," she shared. Despite the demands, Manley found camaraderie among her colleagues. "We became each other's family, finding solace in shared struggles," she said, acknowledging the silver lining of her Tesla experience.

A Breaking Point After Maternity Leave

The birth of Manley's second child in late 2020 brought her to a crossroads. Returning from maternity leave, she faced the same gruelling workload, now compounded by the demands of a newborn. With her husband also working full-time and daycare providing limited relief, the situation became unsustainable. "I couldn't justify the late nights and missed family time anymore," she explained.

Disagreements with her manager further strained her resolve, and she ultimately confided in her husband about her struggles. Encouraged by a former state government manager, she applied for an auditor position and left Tesla in 2021. Now working as a remote project manager, Manley has found a healthier balance. "It was the right choice for my family and my mental health," she reflected.

Today, Manley views her Tesla years with mixed emotions. While she remains a believer in the company's mission for sustainability, she acknowledges the personal toll of its high-pressure environment. "I'm still a true believer in Tesla, but those years came at a high cost," she said.