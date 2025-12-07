Ariana Grande is attracting a fresh wave of concern due to her visibly strained appearance and apparently 'sick' performance. The pop powerhouse, known for her powerful four-octave vocal range, appeared on the US show Dancing With the Stars on October 21, alongside Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey. Though this pre-taped segment was intended to promote the sequel to the 2024 American musical fantasy film, viewers instead became alarmed at Grande's deteriorating physical condition

Sources close to the production noted that the 'pin-thin' Grande's famously flawless voice sounded undeniably 'strained and raspy'. This caused fans to urge the singer to take a meaningful break from her relentless schedule.

The fan reaction was immediate and deeply compassionate. One shocked viewer took to social media, writing: 'Ariana was sick as hell omg,' while another commenter claimed, 'It has been getting worse with each interview.' These were not isolated comments but part of a mounting chorus of distress that has been growing for months.

The Clinical Reality of Ariana Grande's Weight Loss

Grande's physical transformation has become a central point of concern. Her thin appearance is attracting more comments than her professional achievements. On screen and in paparazzi photos, the 5-foot-2 singer appears significantly thinner, a departure from the image fans have known for over a decade. Her appearance has fuelled a narrative far more serious than celebrity gossip: a legitimate fear of severe malnutrition.

To put these concerns into a clinical perspective, a doctor consulted by a news outlet provided a stark estimate. Based on her visibly diminished stature, the medical expert estimated that the star likely weighs only 87 pounds. For a woman of her height, this calculates to a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 15.9. The medical community classifies a BMI below 17.5 as 'severely underweight,' a state associated with significant health risks, including compromised immune function and organ stress.

The Demanding Toll of Wicked

The current public fears echo those that first surfaced following her 7 September appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Even then, fans were already voicing their alarm. One online poster wrote: 'Ariana's ribs showing [are] just plain alarming!' Another concerned observer stated: 'Ariana's weight loss is still concerning; you would think she would look a little healthier after getting some rest from Wicked promos. Very worried.'

The physical demands of playing Glinda in the two-part Wicked adaptation have been immense, involving months of intensive filming, singing, and dancing under high-stakes pressure. For an already slight frame, this kind of professional commitment leaves little room for physical recovery.

The question now haunting her millions of fans is how much longer the star can sustain this pace before her health is irrevocably damaged. A compromised physical state not only affects stamina but, as suggested by the strained vocals on Dancing With the Stars, poses a direct threat to her phenomenal four-octave voice. It is a tragic irony that the pursuit of her dream role may be coming at such a profound personal cost, a narrative all too common for young performers navigating the immense pressures of the entertainment industry.