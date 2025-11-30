In the often-unforgiving spotlight of Hollywood, pop titan Ariana Grande is currently weathering a storm of unprecedented public dissection. The scrutiny, initially focused on her appearance during the highly anticipated promotional tour for Wicked: For Good, has been relentless.

However, the online narrative shifted dramatically from mere external trolling to a shocking drama involving apparent internal sabotage. Fans—known as 'Arianators'—have been left stunned after discovering key members of Grande's own professional and family circle were actively engaging with and 'liking' posts that targeted the star's 'scary thin' physique and her affectionate dynamic with co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Ariana Grande's 'Loving Reminder' Amidst Body Shaming

The whirlwind global publicity campaign for the musical sequel, Wicked: For Good, has unintentionally made Grande the subject of intense, unsolicited commentary. Following initial premiere events, many online critics and fans began dissecting her slim frame, speculating publicly about her health, and questioning whether her appearance was 'too thin'.

This kind of armchair diagnosing, often termed 'The Wicked Effect' by some commentators, draws unfortunate parallels to similar past controversies concerning actors who undergo significant physical changes for a role. This invasive commentary has become ubiquitous across social platforms like X, Instagram, and TikTok.

In response to this growing wave of invasive criticism, Grande strategically shared what she termed a 'loving reminder,' reposting a past video clip to her Instagram Stories.

This footage, taken from an interview last year, saw the singer becoming visibly emotional while addressing the long-term impact of relentless body scrutiny. In the clip, Grande highlighted the dangerous normalisation of commenting on others' bodies, emphasising that she has been 'a specimen in a petri-dish' since she was a teenager.

Crucially, Grande also provided necessary context about her past, bravely explaining that the body mass many fans and critics once considered her 'healthy' version was, in reality, when she was 'the unhealthiest version of my body.' She disclosed that she was then dealing with antidepressants, poor diet, and mental health struggles.

By sharing this perspective, Grande demonstrated a significant effort to establish boundaries and redirect the invasive conversation towards empathy, arguing that the comfort level people have commenting on someone's looks is 'really dangerous, and I think it's dangerous for all parties involved.'

She stressed that such speculation is 'uncomfortable no matter what scale you're experiencing it on,' asserting that she no longer invites that 'noise' into her life, choosing instead to focus on her work and support system.

eric vitro



ariana’s vocal coach pic.twitter.com/LuXFZJAjGA — gigi for good (@buterasbsf) November 29, 2025

Betrayal in the Inner Circle

While the star was addressing external cruelty, fans were uncovering a deeply unsettling trend of apparent betrayal within her trusted professional and personal circle.

Several individuals closely linked to the singer were noticed liking negative posts circulating online. The posts targeted two main areas of online discourse: Grande's weight and her highly visible, affectionate friendship with Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Specific instances quickly went viral. Mimi Cuttrell, Grande's former stylist, was reportedly caught 'liking' a post that specifically mocked her weight loss. Furthermore, Hale, the husband of her brother, Frankie Grande, liked videos that showed the singer being heckled by an intruder during the Singapore premiere for Wicked: For Good. Perhaps most shockingly, her long-time vocal coach, Eric Vetro, also engaged with the hate, liking a comment that suggested Grande acts childlike whenever she is around Erivo.

The cumulative effect of these actions prompted fans to conclude that the star is, astonishingly, 'surrounded by weirdos'.

Friendship with Cynthia Erivo Under Scrutiny

Adding another layer of complexity is the intense speculation surrounding Grande and Erivo's closeness. Their warm, genuinely affectionate interactions throughout the press tour—often holding hands, offering comfort, and sharing emotional moments—have led to numerous viral theories.

Trolls have picked apart this dynamic, speculating that the two are in a non-traditional romantic arrangement. The most widespread, yet factually incorrect, claim suggested they were in a 'non-demi-curious, semi-binary relationship.'

This widely circulated label is entirely false, originating from a satire page on social media. Despite the intensity of the rumours, neither Ariana nor Cynthia has ever said they are romantically involved. Both have publicly acknowledged existing romantic partners, confirming their bond is one of profound, supportive friendship.

Grande herself explained that she often 'channels a lot of energy through my hands,' which accounts for her frequent need to hold Erivo's hand during high-pressure media appearances, clarifying that the closeness is an instinctive, supportive measure, not a hint of a deeper label.