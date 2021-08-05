As time goes on, every industry is evolving rapidly, from technology to customer service to marijuana. You have to keep up with the changes to stay in business and stay true to your customers' needs. Companies like Traditional DTLA and King Palm are far ahead of the game from their competitors, and they're proof that it's possible to stand out, even in a crowded industry.

Traditional DTLA is a cannabis retailer located in Los Angeles. While most sellers get their product from various companies, this makes it much harder to know what your customers are getting and make sure it's high quality. Traditional DTLA grows all of its own cannabis to make sure that they cultivate the best plants, flavors, and strains. This innovative approach has gained tons of respect from their customers, so they come back time and time again. Another revolutionary part about the company is its customer service. Their representatives talk to customers to find the best product as per an individual's needs. Now that's something you can't find at most marijuana dispensaries.

King Palm is another company that's in the cannabis industry. They sell a product that many people might not have thought of before: high-quality organic leaf wraps for blunts. In addition, they sell flavored rolls, filters, and more. When the company started in 2016, many were skeptical about its ability to grow since many of its competitors had been in the business for ten years or more. However, King Palm was able to stand out due to their unique leaf wraps, which allow people to smoke more organically. In 2018, their sales grew by a whopping 40%, and the year before, they had a backlog of $2.5 million of orders to fulfill. They've gotten recognition from celebrities like Joe Rogan, Swae Lee, Kehlani, Mike Tyson, and even Snoop Dog. All of this attention has come from how unique the product is and how willing they are to put themselves out there and bring in customers.

If you're looking to start a business, innovation should be your most important goal. Ask yourself how your idea and marketing will stand out from other people in your industry. When you can answer that question, you may find you have a fantastic idea like Traditional DTLA and King Palm.