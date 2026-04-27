A UK paedophile unit has warned that artificial intelligence could be used to transform ordinary family photographs into child abuse images, as officers in Scotland revealed the growing strain on investigators dealing with online exploitation cases in April 2026 in Glasgow.

The warning came during rare access granted to Sky News inside Police Scotland's specialist child protection team, where detectives described a fast-changing threat driven by digital tools and global networks of offenders.

The news came after a steady rise in reports of online child sexual exploitation across Scotland, where police say around 1,000 victims have been identified over the past two years, including a child aged just one. Officers say the scale of offending is now inseparable from technology, with cases often beginning as digital traces before becoming urgent safeguarding operations.

The UK paedophile unit sits within Police Scotland, the country's second-largest force, and focuses specifically on online predators and child abuse material.

UK Paedophile Unit Raises New Fears of AI Images

Detective Chief Inspector Mhairi Cooper, who leads the unit, described artificial intelligence as a clear and developing concern. 'It's absolutely an emerging threat,' she told Sky News, noting that investigators are already thinking about how offenders might exploit tools capable of altering real photographs into indecent material.

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The concern is not hypothetical in tone, even if large-scale cases have not yet materialised. Officers fear that images routinely shared by parents online could be manipulated without consent, creating abuse material that appears convincingly real.

Detective Constable David Murray said officers are already starting to see artificial intelligence being used in investigations, and warned it is likely to get worse. He explained that if any material appears real, even if it may have been digitally altered, police treat it as a serious crime in the same way as other child abuse content.

Inside the unit, most of the work begins online. Investigators track digital traces, follow encrypted messages, and use information shared by companies and international partners. These online clues often lead directly to physical police action.

During a visit by Sky News, officers prepared for an undercover early-morning arrest involving a man suspected of sexually messaging a 12-year-old girl in Scotland. The operation was carried out quietly and carefully, with cameras kept at a distance to avoid revealing the location or alerting people nearby.

Police stressed how quickly digital evidence can disappear once a suspect realises they are being investigated. One officer said files can be deleted almost instantly if someone suspects police are closing in.

Detective Constable Helena Scott said this kind of behaviour is common. She estimated it happens in about 60 to 70% of cases. In one incident she described, a suspect even broke a laptop in an attempt to destroy evidence, but officers were still able to recover the data.

After the arrest, police confirmed that the man was detained, devices were taken for analysis and evidence had been found. He has since been reported to court.

Inside Victim Tracing and Online Risks

Beyond arrests, the most painstaking work often lies in identifying victims. Officers describe training themselves to look beyond the immediate horror of an image and focus instead on small environmental clues that might reveal a child's location.

'You learn to look around the image... not the image itself,' DC Murray said. 'You're looking for anything that might help locate that child.'

That task carries a heavy psychological toll. Investigators regularly deal with distressing material, often involving very young victims. The emotional weight is acknowledged inside the unit, but officers say the urgency of the work leaves little room for pause.

Despite growing concerns about artificial intelligence, police are not advising families to withdraw from sharing images entirely. Instead, they are urging caution and awareness about privacy settings and audience control.

DCI Cooper put it simply. 'If you want to share family images... make sure you know who you're sharing them with... lock down your profiles,' she said.