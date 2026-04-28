China has officially blocked Meta Platforms' acquisition of Chinese-founded AI startup Manus, ordering the US tech giant to forgo the reported $2 billion (approximately £1.5 billion) transaction in a dramatic escalation of the global battle for AI dominance.

The move marks one of Beijing's strongest interventions yet against foreign control of a strategic technology company. Beijing's intervention happened despite Manus' relocation to Singapore to bypass China's restrictions, and Manus staff have already moved into Meta's Singapore offices.

China's NDRC Put Its Foot Down Firmly

The decision was announced Monday by China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which said foreign investment in the Manus project was prohibited and required all parties to reverse the transaction.

While officials gave little public explanation, the action is widely seen as part of Beijing's effort to interrupt or halt advanced AI talent and intellectual property from shifting to American or European firms.

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Why Manus Became a Global Prize

Though less known to mainstream consumers, Manus has rapidly gained attention in the AI sector for developing 'agentic AI' systems — software programs that can independently execute complex digital tasks with limited human intervention.

Meta had reportedly viewed Manus as a valuable shortcut in its race against OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and rising Chinese challengers. Acquiring the startup would have given Meta access to experienced engineers, emerging AI products, and technology that could be integrated across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Meta AI services.

Manus had already attracted major outside funding, including a $75 million (approx. £56 million) investment from US venture firm Benchmark in 2025.

China Draws a Red Line With Manus

The Manus case suggests Beijing is tightening control over startups with Chinese roots, even if they later relocate overseas. Manus moved operations to Singapore and restructured the company in an attempt to navigate both Chinese and US investment restrictions. Despite that shift, regulators still intervened.

Legal analysts say the crackdown shows China may now assess more than a company's registration address. Authorities could increasingly examine where research was developed, where data originated, and whether strategic technology is effectively leaving the country.

That shift could affect many Chinese-founded firms seeking global capital or acquisitions through offshore hubs such as Singapore.

Pressure Builds Ahead of US-China Talks

The timing of the decision is notable; it came as Washington and Beijing continue competing over semiconductors, AI leadership, and export controls. The move came ahead of a planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Recent reports have also indicated that Chinese authorities have urged leading domestic AI companies to avoid accepting US-linked investments without Beijing's approval, signalling a comprehensive policy of limiting foreign influence in technology sectors.

What the Manus Block Means for Meta

For Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the blocked Manus deal impedes the company's aggressive AI expansion plan. Meta has poured billions into chips, data centres, and AI hiring as it tries to become a leader in next-generation digital assistants and automated tools.

Losing Manus may force Meta to rely more heavily on in-house development or pursue targets in friendlier jurisdictions. More broadly, the incident shows that in the AI era, buying innovation across borders is becoming far more complicated.

The battle over Manus may prove to be a warning to Silicon Valley: the world's most valuable AI assets are now geopolitical assets too.