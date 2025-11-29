France has launched an emergency legal effort to suspend Shein in the country for three months after authorities discovered childlike sex dolls and banned weapons sold on the platform.

The timing has intensified national outrage, since the fast-fashion giant is preparing to open its first permanent store in Paris this week. The scandal has triggered political condemnation, protests from fashion workers and sharp warnings from city officials who say the brand undermines France's push toward ethical retail.

France Seeks Emergency Suspension After Illegal Listings Found

Officials are using an accelerated judicial procedure to request a full suspension of Shein's website, arguing the company failed to prevent illegal and harmful items from being sold. According to Reuters, the finance ministry said Shein already disabled its marketplace in France on 5 November, yet the clothing side of the site remains accessible and still lacks adequate controls.

The government is invoking Article 6.3 of France's digital economy law, which allows judges to halt online activity causing harm. Internet service providers, including Orange and SFR, have been summoned to court as authorities prepare for the possibility of blocking Shein's domain. Officials argue that a company with Shein's technological capacity should be able to detect and remove illegal products more effectively.

A ruling is expected in the coming weeks, and Shein has not commented publicly on the case.

Paris Protests as Shein Opens Its First Permanent Store

Tensions escalated further in Paris as the brand prepared to launch its first permanent physical shop inside BHV, a landmark department store located opposite city hall. The arrival of the store has ignited widespread anger among local officials, fashion workers and activists who oppose the expansion of ultra-fast fashion in the capital.

Reporting from The Guardian shows that BHV staff staged strikes, independent French fashion brands pulled out of the retailer and Disneyland Paris cancelled Christmas displays in protest. City hall officials said Shein's presence contradicts France's efforts to promote sustainable and locally produced fashion.

Large Shein banners hung across the building sparked immediate backlash. Lawmakers described the store opening as a 'provocation', especially after parliament recently approved new measures designed to restrict ultra-fast fashion. Paris's deputy mayor for commerce said the move goes against the city's goal of supporting independent shops.

Sex Doll Scandal Fuels Political Pressure

The protest movement intensified even further after France's finance minister warned that Shein could face a national ban if it resumed selling childlike sex dolls. Authorities say the dolls were discovered during a sweep by the country's anti-fraud unit, prompting immediate removal from the platform. Shein said it has imposed a total ban on sex-doll-type products.

However, the scandal has strengthened France's case for judicial suspension. Shein has already been fined three times this year for violations including misleading advertising, undeclared microfibres and breaches of cookie rules, totalling £167m. The European Commission is also investigating the company for risks linked to illegal products and poor quality control.

Officials say Shein must demonstrate more effective oversight if it wants to maintain operations in France. With the Paris store launch colliding with a national safety scandal, public pressure on the government to impose a suspension continues to rise.